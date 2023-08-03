This 'great' 4K smart TV is on sale on Amazon — and the deal is as good as Prime Day

This Toshiba TV is on sale for 34% off on Amazon Canada. (Getty Images)

With hundreds of tech devices on sale, Amazon shoppers can always find deals on everything from over-ear headphones to massage guns. And for those after a new TV, you're not going to want to miss the retailer's latest sale on smart TVs.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can score a Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for just $350 — the same price as it was during this year's Prime Day sale.

To shop the deal before it's gone and score even more TVs on sale, scroll below.

The details

Elevate your home entertainment system this summer with this 43-inch Toshiba smart TV. The unit delivers movies, TV shows, sports games, and more in vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution so you can enjoy life-like details and clarity.

The device uses a Fire TV operating system, which gives users instant access to a variety of streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV, and features the hands-free perks of Amazon Alexa.

What people are saying

With a 4.1-star average rating and more than 140 reviews, Amazon shoppers call the TV a "great" deal.

It's "bang for the buck," according to one user, who marvels at the value of the "TV screen" and the "Fire [operating] system."

The "colour is great," says another reviewer who notes the added value of integrated Amazon Alexa. It's a "nice feature," they write; "I cannot complain."

While the TV has earned top marks for its remote control and smart features, shoppers say the colour and brightness can appear "milky." However, there's a quick fix.

"Don't bring the TV back," writes one shopper. "You simply have to adjust the settings to HDMI 1.4" for a clearer picture.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new TV, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Dubbed a "great" TV by shoppers, reviewers laud the 43-inch Toshiba device for its remote control and smart features. However, some shoppers note the colour and brightness can appear "milky," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

