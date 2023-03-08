Dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon — save up to $500 on Amazon Fire, Samsung & more

Dozens of TVs on Amazon Canada are on sale (photo via Getty).

In case you missed it, dozens of TVs are on sale on Amazon Canada — and the deals are next-level good.

Whether you're in the market for a basic budget TV or a larger unit with all the bells and whistles, you can likely find what you're looking for tucked among Amazon's TV deals.

To shop the best deals under $250, $500 and $1,000, including a 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for 31 per cent off, scroll below.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

$360 $520 at Amazon

This 43-inch smart TV comes equipped with built-in Fire TV, which gives you access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes and thousands of channels, apps and Alexa. With the included Alexa remote, you can even use voice commands to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

Amazon's Fire TV features stunning 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to create a theatre-like visual experience from the comfort of your home.

2,500 reviews | 4.4 stars

According to one shopper, the price is "shocking" for the "extremely good" picture quality. It's "really a very good buy," they write.

It's an "extraordinary" TV for the price, echoes another shopper. It's "easy to use and set up" and boasts a "wonderful picture quality."

However, despite top marks for value, picture quality and Alexa integration, some reviewers say while the TV is "close to perfect," they found the screen to be "too reflective" and note the picture quality "degrades noticeably" when you view the screen "on an angle."

To shop more TV deals on Amazon Canada, scroll below.

Best TVs under $250

Sansui 32" 720P TV (photo via Amazon)

This compact 32-inch Sansui TV is the perfect size for home offices, bedrooms, kitchens and more. It offers 720P resolution, an LED display and DLED imaging technology to improve brightness, depth and resolution.

$170 at Amazon

Hisense 40H55G - 40 inch Smart Full HD TV (photo via Amazon)

This budget-friendly TV has earned an "Amazon's Choice" title, 2,000+ reviews, and an average rating of 4.3 stars. Shoppers call it the "best quality" for the price.

$228 $268 at Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV (photo via Amazon)

This bedroom-friendly 32-inch TCL TV offers stunning full HD resolution, a simple, customizable home screen and free entertainment with award-winning Roku Originals.

$200 at Amazon

Best TVs under $500

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

On sale for 17 per cent off, this Amazon Fire TV has racked up more than 3,300 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "Literally love all the features," writes one shopper. It's "better than other brands."

$500 $600 at Amazon

Samsung 43" TU7000 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" Samsung smart TV offers 4K resolution and a sleek, minimalistic style to draw you into a pure cinematic experience. It offers "crystal clear picture and sound," according to one shopper.

$428 $498 at Amazon

Hisense 50A68H - 50 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV (photo via Amazon)

This 50-inch Hisense TV offers 4K ultra high definition, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual:X and built-in Chromecast. According to one shopper, the visuals are "very impressive."

$398 at Amazon

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV (photo via Amazon)

A steal for under $300, this 40-inch TCL TV delivers stunning Full HD 1080p resolution so you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with enhanced clarity and detail.

$280 at Amazon

Best TVs under $1,000

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (photo via Amazon)

This 50-inch TV offers viewers built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ and Smooth Motion and a 60Hz Native Refresh Rate. According to one shopper, it's a "gorgeous TV" at a "bargain price."

$550 $650 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (Photo via Amazon)

This no.1 best-selling TV features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HLG to deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture. According to one reviewer, you "can’t beat the price" of this TV for the "quality you’re getting!"

$580 $660 at Amazon

TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV (photo via Amazon)

Reviewers say this 55-inch TV offers "great bang for your buck" and say the quality is "simply unbeatable."

$898 $1,000 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

Take home this fan-favourite 4K TV for a whopping $500 off. Shoppers call it a "great" TV and a "heck of a good deal."

$900 $1,400 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV (photo via Amazon)

This 65-inch 4K smart TV is a fan-favourite on Amazon. With hundreds of five-star reviews singing its praises, shoppers call the Amazon Fire TV the "best TV [they've] owned."

$810 $1,000 at Amazon

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV (photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" 65-inch TV has earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who call it the "perfect" under-the-radar TV. "Considering the brand is not really well known, I’m impressed," writes one reviewer.

$698 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

