Snag this versatile air fryer on sale for just $85 at Amazon Canada.

Save 34% on the ULTREAN 5.8 Quart Air Fryer ahead of Prime Day. Images via Amazon.

Air fryers have become one of the easiest ways to improve your diet and ensure that both you and your family are eating healthier meals.

Over the past few years, multipurpose cooking devices have become one of the most sought after small appliances for the home. Not only do they cut down on meal prep but these handy kitchen gadgets also take up less space and can help cut down on the amount of oil used in your favourite dishes.

If you haven't already jumped on board the cooking trend, one Amazon Canada find is on sale ahead of Prime Day — and it's under $100.

The Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer makes it easy to cook for three to five people at once — all with up to 85 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

With advanced 360° Rapid Air Circulation Technology, you can create your favourite dishes and prepare meals by using one of the ten cooking presets: toast, fries, frozen fries, pork, chicken, shrimp, steak, fish, pizza and cake.

What people are saying

This popular air fryer has more than 11,000 customer reviews, along with an impressive 4.6-star rating. Customers love how easy it is to make their favourite recipes using virtually no oil, calling it "a kitchen gem."

One reviewer shared that they "cook everything" in this air fryer, noting that "it's extremely fast" to heat up and "everything comes out crunchy and delicious."

"This an awesome air fryer," shared another. "It’s pretty big and cooks food perfectly."

Other reviewers have praised this Ultrean air fryer as a "practical" and "beautiful" gift idea for weddings or birthdays.

"[I've] given two as gifts, and they are still thanking me!" raved one reviewer.

Shoppers admit that this air fryer can take up quite a bit of counter space, which may not be ideal if you have a smaller kitchen with limited storage space.

"Only buy this model if you have lots of counter space," cautioned one reviewer.

Verdict

Since air fryers have become such a popular kitchen accessory, it’s important to invest in one that suits your needs and space. If you’re looking for a unit that can prepare enough food for a family of four plus leftovers, the Ultrean Air Fryer might be for you. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty.

The air fryer is currently on sale for just $85 — making now the perfect time to buy and invest in some healthier meals at home, but hurry! As with most Amazon deals, this deal won’t last long.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

