'Incredible performance for this price': This affordable smartphone is on sale for $216 on Amazon Canada

Save 15% on the affordable UMIDIGI A9 Pro Unlocked Cell Phone. Images via Umidigi.

Whether you’re someone who is prone to phone-related accidents or just prefers to keep things simple, an affordable smartphone is often the way to go.

If you're looking to explore options for a new phone, you might want to check out Amazon Canada’s selection of affordable smartphones. With ultra-affordable prices that start under $250, they're the perfect alternative to other pricey brand name models.

The UMIDIGI A9 Pro is just one of the site's many budget-friendly options, and right now it's on sale for just $216.

What is it?

The UMIDIGI A9 Pro is one of Amazon’s most affordable smartphones, and it's currently 20 per cent off to boot. Running on the Android 10 operating system, it features a large 6.3” screen that clearly displays your movies, TV shows, and video games. The phone comes with 6GB of built-in memory and supports up to 128GB of extra memory, allowing you to store every important moment.

The A9 Pro is designed to offer long-lasting battery, delivering up to two full days of use on a single charge. It also features some great photography capabilities, including a Sony 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP depth camera and 5MP macro camera.

As an added bonus, it also comes with a pre-applied screen protector and a phone case, which is ideal for anyone who is prone to dropping or scratching their smartphone.

‘Very impressed with this phone'

Amazon shoppers have been impressed with this ultra-affordable smartphone that holds its own against pricy competitors. So far it has earned a 3.8-star rating from more than 600 customer reviews, earning top marks for its battery life and value for money.

"Incredible performance for this price," raved one five-star reviewer. In addition this cell phone offering great value, they noted that "setup was simple" and its "front camera is the clearest" of any cell phone that they have ever used.

Another reviewer called the A9 Pro "one of the best 'budget' smartphones" around. They added that it has a "nice weight to it," but most importantly it delivers on "quality and affordability."

While shoppers have praised this phone for its "stellar cameras," they have been less than impressed by its speakers. Reviewers have shared that the quality on the speakers is not ideal for listening to music, so you may want to invest in an external Bluetooth speaker for your music listening needs.

Final verdict

If you're looking for a cell phone that doesn't break the bank, the UMIDIGI A9 Pro may be worth considering. Given that this phone normally retails for $270, shoppers say that it's "definitely worth the money" — especially when you can score it on sale.

However, you'll want to note that this model doesn't come with some of the bells and whistles of pricier smartphones, and reviewers have also noted its speakers aren't the best if you're an avid music listener.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

