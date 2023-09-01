This budget-friendly smartphone is on sale for just $135 on Amazon — really!

The UMIDIGI A11 Cell Phone is on sale on Amazon. Image via Amazon.

While it can be easy to drop hundreds on the latest in smartphone technology, price isn't the only indicator of a quality device. Often, more affordable options provide all the bells and whistles of the pricey models — but at a fraction of the cost.

If you're looking to explore options for a new phone, you might want to check out Amazon Canada’s selection of affordable smartphones on sale. With prices that start under $200, models like the UMIDIGI A11 Cell Phone are on sale now in time for the Labour Day long weekend.

The details

The UMIDIGI A11 Cell Phone is one of Amazon’s most affordable smartphones, and it's currently 20 per cent off to boot. Running on the Android 11 operating system, it features a large 6.7-inch HD screen for brilliant viewing. The phone comes with 3GB of built-in memory and supports up to 64GB of extra memory.

Its sleek design is made with a flat-edged metal frame and anti-fingerprint matte glass back, with bold graphics reading "BEYOND DREAMS" on the exterior.

This phone also features some great photography capabilities, including an ultra-wide angle camera, a front-facing camera, super night mode settings and panorama mode.

'Excellent phone for the price!'

Amazon shoppers have been impressed with this affordable smartphone that holds its own against pricey competitors. So far, it has earned a solid 4-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews, earning top marks for being "easy to use" and delivering major value for money.

It's a "fantastic budget phone," says one reviewer.

"Gone are the days of buying expensive Android phones," shared another.

One reviewer called the UMIDIGI A11 Cell Phone an "excellent purchase" and went on to say that they would "would highly recommend this phone."

Others noted that this phone comes with an "unexpected" surprise: a clear case and screen protector, meaning it's ready to use as soon as you receive it.

However, some shoppers admit they were disappointed with the battery life of this phone, which some say "takes ages" to charge and can drain quickly when playing games.

Final verdict

If you're looking for a cell phone that doesn't break the bank, the UMIDIGI A11 Cell Phone may be worth considering. Shoppers say you "can't beat the performance for price" of this phone — especially when you can score it on sale.

If you plan on using your phone mainly for calls and texts, this phone is up to the task, but you may want top opt for a more powerful smartphone model if you plan on gaming or other more intensive activities.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

