Save big on this top-rated mini pedal exerciser, plus more Amazon fitness equipment

Amazon reviewers say this pedal exerciser is "great for a quick workout." (Photos via Amazon)

While many Canadians have returned to the gym to get in their workouts, others are firmly sticking to an at-home fitness routine. For those looking to add a little more action to their home-bound 9-to-5, the Vangona pedal exerciser is a great place to start.

The mini pedal exerciser is included in Amazon Canada's latest sale on fitness equipment, which includes deals on indoor bikes, treadmills, rowers, and more.

Scroll down to find out why hundreds of reviewers say this under-the-desk stationary bike, currently on sale for 15 per cent off, is a great "home workout solution."

Vangona Mini Pedal Exerciser (Photo via Amazon)

$136 $160 at Amazon

The details

This portable pedal exerciser mimics the effects of a stationary bike in a convenient under-the-desk design. Complete with a multi-function LCD screen that tracks time, RPM, calories burned and more, the pedal exerciser offers 10 resistance levels and is smooth and quiet, so you can work out while staying focused.

A convenient way to get your cardio in, the device can help reduce physical fatigue during the workday, enhance blood circulation and improve endurance levels. Additionally, every bike comes with a non-slip carpet, so it will stay in place while you pedal.

What people are saying

With an average rating of 4.4 stars and the title of "Amazon's Choice" for under-desk bikes, the Vangona pedal exerciser has become a home office must-have for hundreds of reviewers.

"The home workout solution," writes one shopper, noting that setting it up takes less than 10 minutes, and its compact design means "you can store it" anywhere. During the pandemic, it's been "[my] solution to working out."

It's "great for a quick workout," echos another reviewer. The amount of exercise "I do has gone down significantly" since working from home and this bike allows for a "brief workout" without having to leave your desk.

While the pedal exerciser has earned top marks for its sturdiness and easy assembly, some shoppers note that while convenient, it does not fit under all desks.

It's "great while watching TV," but "not under a computer desk," writes one shopper, adding that when they pedal, "my knees hit the table."

It "does the job," but it "doesn't fit under a desk," a second reviewer writes.

The verdict

This "Amazon's Choice" pick for under desk bikes has earned more than 200 five-star reviews from shoppers. Sturdy, convenient and portable, reviewers say the pedal exerciser is "great for a quick workout." However, some users note that the bike is not suitable for all desk sizes, especially if you have longer legs.

You can also shop an assortment of other home fitness equipment on sale until this Amazon sale ends on March 4.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill. Image via Amazon.

For those who are short on space but still want to fit in a workout, this folding treadmill fits the bill. It features features 9 built-in workout programs, handrail controls, and an easy folding mechanism with a soft drop system.

$333 $511 at Amazon

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike. Image via Amazon.

For another space-saving workout, consider this folding exercise bike. It uses an 8 level magnetic tension control system allows the user to adjust the tension to suit your fitness level.

$174 $250 at Amazon

Marcy Olympic Weight Bench. Image via Amazon.

For serious weightlifting, invest in this versatile weight bench that can be used during a variety of exercises. It has a weight limit of 600 pounds and padded adjustable seating for comfort.

$256 $401 at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine. Image via Amazon.

Magnetic resistance provides eight challenging levels to take your workout up a notch. A large LCD console displays time, calories, total stroke count and more to keep your workout on track.

$185 $264 at Amazon

Marcy Magnetic Elliptical Trainer. Image via Amazon.

The Marcy elliptical provides a full cardio workout and features magnetic resistance with eight preset levels. It gives you complete control over the intensity of your workout with an adjustable tension control knob.

$210 $310 at Amazon

Outdoor Trampoline with Enclosure 12FT. Image via Amazon.

If you're looking to get a head start on summertime fun for the entire family, you won't want to miss this trampoline deal. It's on sale for 35 per cent off, making now the ideal time to jump on these savings.

$328 $507 at Amazon

