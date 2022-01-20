Amazon's viral puffer jacket with 13,000 5-star reviews is on sale — but only for one day!

Save big on the viral Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket.

If you've spent much time on the internet over the last few years, there's a good chance that you'll remember the viral Amazon coat.

Back in 2019, the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket seemed to be pretty much everywhere (there's even a dedicated Instagram account!), and even made its way onto Oprah's annual list of Favourite Things.

Now the jacket is back — and it's on sale. Normally its retail price starts at $194, but right now you can snag this viral coat starting at $155 until tonight at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST).

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket. Image via Amazon.

From $155 From $194 at Amazon

The details

The parka has just about everything you need to stay warm during the winter, so it makes sense that the affordable jacket won over shoppers everywhere. And while this Oprah-approved jacket certainly looks good, it's also designed to withstand the coldest winter temperatures.

The jacket's filling is made using 90 per cent fine duck down and 10 per cent feather, which has excellent heat retention and helps keep you warm. The jacket's exterior is also water-resistant, making it safe to wear in the snow and rain.

One of the biggest highlights of the Orolay jacket is that it features lots of room for all your daily essentials. There are six pockets, so you'll never run out of space to stash your face mask, hand sanitizer, keys, wallet, or other small items.

You can shop the jacket in women's sizes XX-Small to 5X-Large, as well as in a variety of colours and finishes.

What people are saying

The Orolay jacket became a viral sensation for a reason, and it's received thousands of positive reviews to back it up. The jacket currently has a 4.4-star average rating, plus more than 13,000 5-star reviews.

Shoppers have raved that it offers "great quality for the price" and is "worth the hype."

"Honestly I am so pleased with this jacket!" raved one reviewer. They also shared that when purchased in your usual size, this jacket offers "a good amount of room" to layer a thick sweater underneath and feels "like you're wrapped in your duvet blanket."

Shoppers say the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket offers "great quality for the price." Image via Amazon.

$155 $194 at Amazon

Another reviewer shared that this jacket is "right up there with quality" when compared to other that are up to 10 times its cost.

In spite of all the positive reviews, some reviewers have found that the oversized fit of the Ororo jacket can be "too bulky."

Those who prefer more fitted styles may want to size down in this coat, or check out the Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood. The other version offers all the same warmth, but in a more tailored silhouette.

Verdict

In case you're still wondering about the viral "Amazon Coat," today's sale is the perfect chance to try it for yourself. If the thousands of positive reviews are anything to go by, this coat is well worth the investment and delivers style and warmth in one package.

For a more fitted look, you may want to size down or shop one of Orolay's other coats that are also included in today's sale. This Amazon Deal of the Day is one that you won't want to miss, so be sure to shop it before it ends tonight.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

