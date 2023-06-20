This Amazon electric scrubber is a huge 'time saver' — and it's on sale for $50

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say this electric cleaning device saves them from back and knee pain.

Save 44% on the Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber at Amazon Canada.

While cleaning is a chore at the best of times, if bending, kneeling and scrubbing ignites pain and discomfort, the task is that much more daunting. Thankfully, there are a handful of products designed to take the work out of cleaning, like the Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber.

Normally retailing for $90 at Amazon Canada, this versatile scrubber is $40 off ahead of Prime Day 2023.

The details

If you routinely deal with stubborn stains and dirty floors, Voweek's electric spin scrubber might be for you. The rechargeable cleaning tool has an internal motor that drives a rotating brush head at speeds up to 300 RPM — effectively tackling stains in seconds. The electric scrubber has a battery life of up to 90 minutes and is free of clunky wires and cords.

The power scrubber consists of three main parts: a central unit, a handle and a waterproof and detachable brush head. Four versatile brush heads come with the scrubber, so users can find something to fit their cleaning needs, whether in the bathroom, kitchen, or living room.

Because the unit comes with a detachable and retractable metal extension rod, shoppers no longer need to get on their hands and knees to get to hard-to-reach areas, a bonus for those with knee and back problems.

'Worth the money'

The popular electric spin scrubber has snagged an average rating of 4.3 stars from hundreds of customer reviews, with shoppers even calling it their "best buy of 2023."

With top marks for sturdiness, ease of use and versatility, shoppers say the scrubber is "worth the money."

According to one reviewer, it did "a great job on shower tiles and cracks in floor tiles," while another noted it "definitely cuts down on time" spent cleaning.

'Makes the job much easier'

A third shopper agrees the scrubber "makes the job much easier" and it works well when cleaning "the hard to reach areas."

The long handle helps take the work out of scrubbing, and even helps to "clean without the pain of getting on my knees," says one reviewer.

Despite many positive reviews, some shoppers caution the scrubber can be "heavy" and "clunky, which means you may have to use two hands in order to hold it.

The verdict

Dubbed a "time saver" for those looking for a way to deep clean their home, this electric scrubber could be a great addition to your collection of cleaning supplies.

On sale for 44 per cent off, Amazon shoppers recommend the device to anyone requiring less physicality from cleaning. However, some reviewers caution the scrubber is heavy — something to keep in mind before making your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

