This winter jacket has more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale for $88

Winter jackets can be notoriously expensive, which, depending on your budget, means you sometimes need to sacrifice style for warmth.

However, thanks to Amazon Canada's latest Deal of the Day, that doesn't have to be the case.

Until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), Amazon shoppers can save up to 34 per cent on select men's and women's winter jackets that will keep you warm this winter without sacrificing style.

Included in the limited-time sale is Amazon's no.1 best-selling women's faux fur coat, which, today only, is just $88.

The details

This bestselling women's winter coat is perfect for those wanting to keep warm while staying on budget.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, the parka is wind-resistant and features a warm sherpa lining. It comes with a removable hood, an adjustable waist drawstring, and cozy ribbed cuffs to help keep the wind out.

The coat is available in sizes small to XXL and comes in five versatile colours, including army green, navy blue, and light khaki.

What people are saying

Backed by more than 1,000 five-star ratings, the Wantdo cotton parka has become a go-to winter buy for Amazon shoppers.

"I bought this coat" last year, and "I just love it," writes one shopper. It endured an Ontario winter and "kept me very warm."

It's "beautiful, warm, [and the] perfect fit," raves another. I've "received many compliments" on the jacket and even inspired a colleague to "order one of her own."

"This jacket is amazingly warm," writes a third shopper. "I was pleasantly surprised."

While the majority of reviews among Amazon shoppers lean positive, several shoppers note the jacket runs small and to take the sizing chart with a grain of salt.

I ordered an extra-large, and "it's barely a large," writes one user.

The "jacket is really nice," but I had to return it for a larger size as it "runs small."

The verdict

With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, Amazon reviewers call this sherpa-lined parka "amazingly warm" and are "pleasantly surprised" by its quality, despite its low price tag. Today only, shoppers can save 33 per cent on the winter style and take it home for just $88.

To shop more Amazon Deal of the Day winter jackets for men and women, scroll below. But hurry — these deals only last until midnight.

This top-rated padded vest has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars from Amazon shoppers. It's available in 10 colours, including army green and pink, and sizes small to XXL. To shop the men's version of the padded vest, click here.

A steal at 34 per cent off, this top-rated men's ski jacket is available in sizes small to 3XL and a whopping 19 colours and patterns, including coffee, sky blue and wine red.

Today only, Amazon shoppers can save 20 per cent on this stylish women's ski jacket. The parka is available in 12 colours and patterns, including pink, purple and red.

Stay warm this cold season with this best-selling faux leather jacket. The hooded jacket features soft cotton lining and is available in 11 colours.

With an average rating of 4.1 stars, Amazon shoppers say this women's water-resistant coat is "completely waterproof" and an "awesome jacket."

This versatile winter jacket can be worn three ways: with the windbreaker and puffer liner on their own or combined for a warmer, wind-resistant jacket.

This 3-in-1 winter coat serves three different functions: windbreaker, rain jacket and insulated winter coat.

This toasty warm ski jacket has earned an average rating of 4.1 stars from Amazon shoppers who call it a "terrific jacket, especially for the price."

Right now, Amazon shoppers can take home this stylish cotton jacket for just $66. The lightweight coat is available in eight colours and sizes small to 3XL.

