This $119 massage gun deserves a '5 out of 5', according to Amazon shoppers

In recent years, few fitness gadgets have become as in-demand as the massage gun. Not only are they convenient, portable and effective, they're also an affordable alternative to hitting the spa after a tough workout.

Many top brands can set you back hundreds of dollars, but if customer reviews are anything to go off of, some of the affordable models are just as effective as their pricey counterparts.

In fact, Amazon Canada's best-selling massage gun is on sale for 30 per cent off right now, making it more affordable than ever to try out the trend for yourself.

$119 $170 at Amazon

How does it work?

This percussive massage gun helps to relieve sore muscles and tension by penetrating deep into the body's tissues. It delivers 1,200 to 3,300 percussions per minute, with the option to choose from 20 different massage speeds.

The Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager can be used on multiple muscle groups, including the legs, arms, abs and back. It also comes with six interchangeable massage attachments that are specialized to target different body parts.

When fully charged, this massage gun delivers up to eight full hours of use so you'll be sure to have easy access to a post-workout session.

Why use a massage gun?

There's no doubt that a massage just feels good on sore muscles, but studies have shown that there are benefits us using tools like this affordable massage gun. Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness, which helps you get back to exercising faster. Studies have also shown that pre-workout massages can even result in decreased muscle soreness after an intense sweat session.

In spite of these potential health benefits, there are some risks to using a massage gun, especially if used incorrectly. Excessive use may lead to ruptured blood vessels, nerve sensitivity, ligament strain or muscle fibre damage.

If you're curious about incorporating one into your fitness routine, be sure to speak with a doctor or healthcare professional ahead of time.

What people are saying

As Amazon's best-selling electric massager, it's clear that the Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager lives up to its claims of providing a deep and relaxing massage. It's earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 8,500 customer reviews, and has earned top marks for its ease of use and value for money.

"I gave this a 5 out of 5," one reviewer shared, adding that the "price, accessories, power and overall value" of this massage gun made it well worth the purchase.

Shoppers have found the Wattne massage gun to be effective on multiple areas of the body, including the shoulders, back, neck, thighs, calves and more.

One Amazon customer noted that this device was "very helpful for warming up" muscles before a workout, while another shared that they used the gun to "help with recovery" following a long run or tough workout.

Due to the size and shape of this massage gun, some shoppers found that it was "awkward to use" on certain areas of the body — especially if you're trying to reach areas of the back by yourself. They recommend having someone to help you in those cases, as a second set of hands makes all the difference.

The verdict

At its current price of $119, the Wattne Deep Tissue Percussion Massager is an affordable option if you're looking to dive into the world of at-home massage. Shoppers have praised its effective performance that helps relieve tired and sore muscles, while recommending that you take your time when beginning to incorporate it into your daily routine.

