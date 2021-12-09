Sales of these cozy winter boots are up more than 44,000% on Amazon this week

Want more winter fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Ziitop Women's Winter Snow Boots are trending on Amazon this week. Image via Amazon.

As any Canadian will tell you, snow boots are an essential part of your winter wardrobe. If you're looking for an affordable option that still holds up in the cold and snow, you'll want to check out Amazon Canada's selection of stylish and inexpensive options to get you through the season.

One pair in particular has caught the eye of Amazon shoppers this week, with sales of the Ziitop Women's Winter Snow Boots surging more than 44,000 per cent. The $56 boots have earned a spot on Amazon's list of Movers and Shakers, and also nabbed the top spot on the site's list of bestselling winter boots for women.

Ziitop Womens Winter Snow Boots. Image via Amazon.

The details

If you plan on spending lots of time outdoors this winter, then you may want to add these Ziitop boots to your footwear collection. They're made with an insulating faux fur lining to keep feet warm, and feature a waterproof exterior that protects against the rain and snow.

A thick rubber sole offers anti-slip traction for added safety on ice or snow and a lace-up design lends an adjustable fit to this pair of versatile boots. You can shop them in three colours (black, white and red) in women's sizes 5.5 to 10.

What shoppers are saying

As the current best-seller among women's snow boots, it's clear that Amazon shoppers have been impressed by these Ziitop boots. They have also earned a 4.5-star rating, albeit from only a handful of customer reviews.

One satisfied shopper called these boots "very lightweight and comfy" while another shared that they are "warm, stylish and amazing quality."

"Love the fact that it is waterproof," raved another shopper, who shared that these boots protect feet from the elements without overheating.

Another shopper purchased the boots for their pre-teen daughter, and noted that they "fit her feet very well" while offering a "soft inside" and lightweight construction.

Some reviewers have shared that the boots do run slightly large, which depending on your preference may be a positive or a negative. The extra room is definitely a bonus if you wear thick socks during the winter, but may feel too large without them.

Verdict

As the official start to winter approaches, a solid pair of boots is a definite must-have item. The Ziitop Women's Winter Snow Boots are a great option if you're looking for a lightweight pair of boots that still offers protection from the rain and snow.

If you do prefer a tighter fit on your footwear, you may just want to check the size guide on these boots carefully before adding them to your cart.

