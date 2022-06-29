Save up to 60% on this 'cute and comfy' Amazon dress with early Prime Day deals

Amazon shoppers are loving the Zilcremo Women’s Casual Dress. (Photo via Amazon)

As temperatures climb across the country, sometimes keeping cool trumps being in style. Whether that’s with a pair of flowing pants and a tank top, or classic shorts and tees, there’s no doubt that summer style can be tough to master.

This season, why not get the best of both worlds in a flowing, comfortable dress that offers plenty of room to move without sacrificing style? One Amazon dress hits the mark and has quickly become a favourite among discerning shoppers.

Ahead of Prime Day on July 12 and 13, this dress is also seeing a major sale, with certain colours marked down by up to 60 per cent off.

Save up to 60 per cent on the Zilcremo Women’s Casual Dress. (Photo via Amazon)

$25 $63 at Amazon Canada

The details

The Zilcremo Women’s Casual Dress is a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, and it's easy to see why. Designed with comfort in mind, this short sleeved maxi dress is an affordable pick for the summer.

Starting at just $25, it’s available in a range of colours and patterns, including the hottest trend this season — tie dye. Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, this flowing dress keeps you feeling cool in the heat and won’t restrict your movement like other maxi dresses.

It features two side pockets and side slits, along with a flattering V-neckline that’s reminiscent of your favourite T-shirt. Easy to throw on and go, it can be worn on its own or under a denim jacket for a casual feel, or with heels and jewelry for added glam.

What shoppers are saying

With a solid 3.9-star rating, this maxi makes the case for simple summertime dressing. Not only is it an ideal choice for an everyday laid-back look and feel, but it's also an affordable maternity option.

“This dress is so cute and comfy!” shared one reviewer. They added that it has a “really nice lightweight material" for summer, while also noting its oversized fit works well "as a maternity dress" that lends a "loose and drapey" look.

Zilcremo Women's Casual Dress in black. (Photo via Amazon)

$28 $33 at Amazon Canada

“I am very impressed," added another, who found the dress so comfortable that "it's like wearing your favourite bathrobe."

"Fits and flows wonderfully!" raved one shopper.

"I’m obsessed!" shared another, who also called this dress "comfy and flattering."

Despite the rave reviews, some shoppers have noted that if you’re looking for the oversized fit that’s shown on the model, you’ll want to go a size up from what you normally wear.

One reviewer found that they were "glad to have gone up a size," and found that the dress had "plenty of room" but it was "not too big.”

The final verdict

Whether you’re after a dress that you can run around town in or just lounge around in this summer, the Zilcremo Women’s Casual Dress is definitely one to consider. Just be sure that if you’re planning on styling it in more of an oversized, flowy look that you purchase a size or two above your usual size.

