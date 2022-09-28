These $40 sneakers are a hit among Amazon shoppers: 'Great shoes for a great price'

The Zoophyter Women's Running Shoe sneakers are a hit among Amazon shoppers.

We all know that Amazon Canada is the go-to destination when it comes to finding home goods and tech deals at some of the best prices around. What you may not know is that their selection of fashion deals is also hard to match — especially for affordable finds.

Shoppers on the hunt for comfortable walking shoes will want to take note of one recent Amazon bestseller, which currently stands as the top pair of Women's Road Running Shoes.

The Zoophyter Women's Running Shoes have been winning over Amazon shoppers with their comfortable fit and "value for the price," ringing in at just $40.

Zoophyter Women's Running Shoes. Image via Amazon.

$40 at Amazon

The details

The Zoophyter Women's Running Shoes are one pair of top-rated sneakers that have customers raving. Featuring a breathable knit design and a sock-like fit, these walking shoes also have a convenient slip-on design that stretches to conform to the shape of your foot.

Non-slip and water resistant soles ensure shock absorption in every step, providing a comfortable grip whether you’re wearing these shoes indoors or out. Thanks to their stretch woven design, these casual shoes fit a variety of foot widths and can be worn for any casual outing.

Shop them in women's sizes 5 to 10, though the brand recommends sizing down from your usual size for the best fit. While the shoes come in 20 different colours and patterns, options vary greatly depending on size.

'Great shoes for a great price'

These bestselling shoes have so far earned a 4.3-star average rating, as Amazon shoppers have been impressed by their comfort and "great value."

Zoophyter Women's Running Shoes. Image via Amazon.

$40 at Amazon

One reviewer raved that they are "great shoes for a great price," while another said that it feels like "floating on air" while wearing them.

Those who work long hours on their feet have said that these sneakers are good to wear "for long periods of time." They have also been called "cute, affordable and supportive."

'Best sneakers ever!'

"Very light, comfortable shoe," shared one person, who added that they are "so easy to put on and take off."

While some shoppers have called these the "best sneakers ever," others found that they did have some drawbacks. While they are "great for walking," reviewers say that they're "not good for running" or other higher impact activities.

The verdict

Since it can be a challenge to find footwear that’s both affordable and comfortable, you’ll want to act fast to snap up these walking shoes. For the best possible fit, just be sure to order a half-size down (or a full size smaller if you have narrow feet) from your regular size since the Zoophyter Women's Running Shoes have been known to be a larger fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.