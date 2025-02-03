Amazon's bestselling tracksuit looks like Oprah's fave Spanx set, for way less

When Oprah says she loves something, I pay attention. Whether it's her favorite sheets or crossbody bag, if she gives it her stamp of approval, I know it's worth trying. That's why I couldn't resist snagging the Spanx AirEssentials loungewear set when it appeared on her Favorite Things List two years in a row. And let me tell you, I've worn it practically every time I've traveled since then.

At over $200 a set, it's a splurge, so I was intrigued (and, to be honest, maybe a little annoyed) when I discovered an almost identical set on Amazon for less than a fourth of the price: the Anrabess Sweatsuit.

Amazon Anrabess Sweatsuit Amazon shoppers say this cozy set looks and feels way more expensive than it actually is. $50 at Amazon

I had been considering getting another Spanx set in a different color, but now I think I'll opt for this budget-friendly look-alike instead. And I'm not alone. Ever since we featured the set in our story on affordable loungewear at Amazon, the Anrabess set has quickly become a favorite among Yahoo readers — not to mention Amazon shoppers, who've made it a No. 1 bestseller.

This stylish sweatsuit comes in over 20 colors, from classic khaki and black to fun hot pink and sky blue. The half-zip sweatshirt has a cozy oversized neckline that gives off those sailor vibes, and the bottoms feature a comfy drawstring waistband. Both pieces have a relaxed fit and plenty of stretch, which makes sense: They're made from a comfy blend of rayon, polyester and spandex.

Quite the style upgrade from a threadbare sweatshirt and worn-out leggings, don't you think? (Amazon)

Shoppers love the twosome's versatility and luxe feel. "The fabric is soft and heavy, so it hangs well," raved one. I'll definitely be purchasing other colors. The quality, color and fit are amazing!"

Another said, "It's as soft as butter and the cut is so flattering. You can dress this up or down. You can even wear this as an airport outfit. I have already bought another pair and intend to get more colors."

"I think I would wear this every day if I could [because] it is that comfortable," a third fan wrote. "The color was also exactly what I picked. You won't be disappointed if you order this. It also fits true to size."

"I'm very sensitive to texture and this set is just as soft and buttery as the Spanx version," wrote a thrifty shopper. "The quality of fabric is excellent and this fits and hangs beautifully on my body. I ordered the same size I wear in the Spanx and it fits perfectly. I will be ordering a second set as this is exactly what I wanted for travel and working from home."

Some customers did wish that the sizes were mix and match, so you could buy the top in one size and the bottoms in another. "Returned for a [size] small and the top fits better with the medium set, but bottoms fit better with the small set. Can't have it all!" said this mostly content buyer. "Keeping the small set, it's super comfy and cute. Very, very relaxed and oversized fit."

This buyer had one note about the material: "Have washed it in cold water in a bag and hung dry [and] it looks fine. I'm sure it will pull easily so be careful with your nails and jewelry, it's just the nature of the material and is the same that other designers sell for much much more."

Amazon Anrabess Sweatsuit "A great deal considering I paid almost $100 each for the top AND bottom for very similar-looking name-brand set that's one of Oprah's favorite things," said a reviewer (I feel their pain!). "I actually like this set better for the price point and the fact that the bottoms have side-seam pockets. ... Oh, and it's great for travel." $56 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.