Amazon's early Labor Day sale is here: Get an Apple iPad for its lowest price ever

Best early Labor Day Amazon deals overall

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 Show sweaty summer nights who's in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, the pillows are suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get 'em while they're 76% off. Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options. $26 at Amazon

Amazon Velcase Drone with Camera $50 $250 Save $200 with Prime You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly rated drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your vacation. And yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Full disclosure: We've yet to see it top $90, so the original list price is likely inflated. That said, getting it for $50 is still fab. Save $200 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon You'll be so relieved you had this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire's looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it's down to the lowest price we've seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is a bit exaggerated). Save $150 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it also does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, you're still saving over 60%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $141 with Prime and coupon $79 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $35 with Prime and coupon $35 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $136 $345 Save $209 with coupon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This bestselling collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for as of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. Save $209 with coupon $136 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: $25 and under

Amazon Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon Retinol isn't just for your face — the rest of your body deserves its benefits too! The ingredient is beloved for its ability to help increase collagen production, which, in turn, can minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be irritating if you're just starting out, but this hydrating cream was formulated to be gentle enough for daily use. This price is on par with the lowest we've seen it on sale for. Save $15 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 Want to keep your tires in good condition for a long time? This nifty, No. 1 bestselling device lets you check their pressure so you can fill 'em up with air if needed. And it's not just for cars — use it to check bike, motorcycle and truck tires too. This might not be the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, but it's within a dollar of it. $10 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) $199 $329 Save $130 Never mind that it's a previous-generation model: iPads hold their value, and this iteration is one of the best tablets you can buy, period — especially at this heavily discounted price. A price break of $130 is significant, but that markdown is even more eye-catching when you consider this model comes with 64GB of storage. This is the absolute lowest price on record for the 9th Generation iPad — we highly recommend grabbing it while it's 40% off. $199 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime If your yard's in need of some heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. To make things even more convenient, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. This deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we've ever seen it. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $36 $70 Save $34 Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot-air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it's on sale for one of its best prices yet (nearly 50% off). $36 at Amazon

Amazon CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon Can't remember the last time you replaced your sheets? That most likely means it's time for a new set — and you won't do much better than this No. 1 bestselling four-piece collection that's currently 40% off. Breathable and cool to the touch, these microfiber linens are double-brushed for sublime softness. Plus, they're wrinkle-, fade- and pill-resistant. At this price, grab a set for every bed in the house. Save $12 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $27 $300 Save $273 This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. FYI, the original list price looks to be exaggerated, as the highest we've seen this gizmo priced at is around $60. That said, you're still saving over 55%. $27 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: Rare sales

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is as low as we've ever seen it on sale for, FYI... Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price isn't quite as low as it was during Prime Day, but almost — and it's still one of the best we've seen it marked down to. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $60 $100 Save $40 You can't put a price on having real peace of mind, but we'll gladly take 40% off — and considering it has over 164,000 five-star ratings, you can feel confident in its effectiveness. It's easy to set up (mounting hardware is included) and connect to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, so your home will feel more secure in a jiffy. Oh, and now you'll be able to see when all of your Amazon goodies arrive. $60 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: Home

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $15 $70 Save $55 with coupon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Some colors, like rose gold, retail for $70, so the fact that this one is nearly 80% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $55 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: Tech

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 $40 Save $15 Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all. You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies; plus you'll get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase. Snag it while it's nearly 40% off. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Sony Wireless Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 I (Britt) bought these for my mom as a gift, and as someone who can't stand the feeling of earbuds in her ears, she's obsessed. The cushy padding and lightweight design make them super comfy to wear, and the fact that they deliver up to 50 hours of play per charge is the cherry on the sundae. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more. $38 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with Prime and coupon Take your birdwatching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. It even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. Note: We've never seen this go as high as its original listed price — the most we've seen it for is around $100. All things considered, you're still getting a great deal with that starting price, and we've yet to see it on sale for less than it is now. Save $558 with Prime and coupon $42 at Amazon

Best Amazon Labor Day deals: Style

Amazon Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan $31 $58 Save $27 with coupon It's not too early to get a start on your cozy fall wardrobe, especially when it means grabbing a wildly popular sweater for over 45% off. This versatile button-down can be thrown on over a classic jeans-and-tee combo (as pictured here) or paired with a tank and leggings, skirt and top ... no matter how you wear it, it'll be cute and comfy. Save $27 with coupon $31 at Amazon

Amazon Brabic Seamless Shapewear Bodysuit $10 $23 Save $13 with coupon Why splurge on Skims when you can snag this top-rated bodysuit for a fraction of the cost? It's stretchy and soft, yet supported, and the adjustable straps help ensure a great fit. Wear it under your clothing for a smoother appearance or as a cute top with some jeans or shorts. We've yet to see it dip lower than it is now. Save $13 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

