Amazon's No. 1 bestselling drill is $99 — that's 45% off — plus more DeWalt deals
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your DIY projects.
Need to fill a gaping hole in your toolkit? Now's the time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that too. But the biggest savings? A cool $80 off the bestselling DeWalt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit — your new best friend for all those upcoming DIY projects.
This powerful drill and driver kit is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — and it's 45% off. The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.
"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"
Other DeWalt deals
With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is like a windstorm in your hand. It has three speeds and a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly. Put the rake aside — this gadget can handle leaves and grass clippings. It's currently 40% off.
Keep this top-selling inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. It's compact enough to stash in the trunk without hogging too much space.
When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this No. 1 bestselling gadget is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) you'll want to invest in.
Save over 40% on this top-selling orbital sander that will have you effortlessly smoothing rough surfaces until they're like velvet.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
