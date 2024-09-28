Amazon's No. 1 bestselling drill is $99 — that's 45% off — plus more DeWalt deals

This powerful drill and driver kit is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — and it's 45% off. The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly.

"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"