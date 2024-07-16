Amazon's Prime Day fashion deals rock — get Adidas, Columbia and Hanes starting at $8

Amazon Prime Day starts now, and the fashion deals are stellar: Score major savings on apparel, shoes, accessories and more.

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year! No, it's not the winter holiday season (and you can surely tell by the weather) — it's Amazon Prime Day! During the next two days, you can rack up major savings as you take advantage of the best shoe and clothing discounts.

For their 2024 installment, Amazon has impressive Prime Day markdowns on popular apparel, shoes and more, so if you've been waiting to fill your closet with fresh new finds, it's the perfect time to get going. There are thousands of Prime Day fashion deals already live even as you read this. Some people might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, because we’re here to navigate you toward best style deals so you can find the true cream of the crop.

Instead of browsing page after random page of sale items, we suggest breaking it all into categories. Are you looking for clothing, shoes or nifty accessories? This should make getting the best fashion deals into your Amazon cart much more manageable. Our team has scoured the mega-retailer and curated a list of the best deals on clothing, accessories and shoes from brands you've long loved (Hanes, Adidas, Bali) and brands you simply must meet (Colorfulkoala, The Gym People).

Best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $17 $48 Save $31 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 70% off. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $19 Save $8 Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can't get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They're made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages have been singing their praises. $11 at Amazon

Amazon The Gym People Tummy-Control Capri Pants $28 $34 Save $6 We'd all like a little tummy control from our pants, but we don't want to be squeezed like a sausage. This flowy culotte is slim and trim where it counts, cinching the waist and tightening that tummy thanks to an extra-thick waistband and a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make the comfiest alternatives: breezy enough to keep you cool, but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Reamphy Slip Shorts, 3-Pack $18 $40 Save $22 with Prime Thick-thighed ladies, rejoice! These seamless shorts are here to rescue you from sweaty situations. They're beloved by thousands of reviewers for a reason (or three): they stay put, provide comfortable coverage for our most sensitive areas and even give a slight slimming effect without the suffocating compression of heavy-duty shapewear, according to many wearers. Save $22 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Blencot Lace Trim Tank $16 $35 Save $19 with coupon and Prime With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this tank is a lovely and versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer. The top is currently available in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. Save $19 with coupon and Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs, 4-Pack $14 $31 Save $17 with Prime Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, these panties are stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They've got full-coverage backs, in case you're not a fan of "cheekier" undies, and many Amazon customers assure us they don't ride up (the worst). We love these jewel tones, but the undies also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above (prices vary depending on selection). Get them in sizes up to 5X. Save $17 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $17 $23 Save $6 with Prime You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say it's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly, too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $6 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control 7/8 Leggings $18 $30 Save $12 with Prime Thousands of Amazon shoppers adore these luxe-feeling leggings, and for good reason: They provide high quality at a super-low price. Their high waist is seamless, so it supports you without digging and offers great tummy control without uncomfortable compression. They are made with flatlock construction, which minimizes bulk, and the material used is absolutely buttery soft. And, the leggings are also lightweight and moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch. So, there's support, but you feel like you're almost wearing nothing! Save $12 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $45 $60 Save $15 This is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one! Yes, even in the summer — after all, there's no time like warm-weather season to save big on cold-weather essentials. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to also serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phone, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but it's also ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Maxi Dress $27 $43 Save $16 with coupon and Prime You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these easy-breezy dresses in your closet for the rest of the summer. This maxi is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling, but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? You bet! What's not to love? Save $16 with coupon and Prime $27 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day shoes deals

Amazon Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $18 $30 Save $12 with Prime Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won't do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals just might! They were designed with painful foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They've got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. Check out our roundup of the best flip-flops for women in 2024. Save $12 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $29 $38 Save $9 with Prime These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind. The extra-long tongue makes them easy to slip in and out of, while removable insoles hug and contour the foot. The EVA outsole is also slip-resistant, helping prevent falls while you're buzzing around; there's also a breathable mesh exterior on deck, so your tootsies won't feel constricted even after a long day on your feet. Save $9 with Prime $29 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day accessories deals

Travelambo Travelambo Minimalist Leather Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 with Prime Each of these wallets is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it's equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep credit card and ID information safe. Choose from 31 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights. (Prices vary by color.) Save $5 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Simplicity Brim Roll-Up Visor $16 $22 Save $6 with Prime Perfect for vacation, this visor has all the style and shade of a floppy hat without the hat hair. There's a wide straw brim (sans top) and velcro fastening, which helps prevent "ring around the hair" after a long day at the beach. The velcro closure lets you adjust it to your head to avoid the hair dent. What’s even better is that if you like to wear your hair in a ponytail at the beach, this visor fits around it, stylishly. And, of course, we all need to keep our skin from burning. This visor’s brim is roomy enough to shade your face, jawline and chest. And because this straw visor can roll up, it's perfectly packable for a suitcase or carry-on without getting crushed. Save $6 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Idegg No Show Socks, 6 Pairs $11 $15 Save $4 with Prime and coupon These socks are nicely stretchy yet secure during wear (no slipping!), and made with breathable fabric that will wick away sweat without leaving your feet super-stinky. Most importantly, they're totally invisible once shoes are on — so whether you're donning them with your workout sneakers or to add comfort to a pair of flats, you won't be giving off a "dorky vibe" whatsoever. Don't just take our word for it — Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards loves these no-show wonders, too! Save $4 with Prime and coupon $11 at Amazon

