Amazon's snow boots are 'like wearing a blanket' — and they're down to $50

The fall breeze is blowing in, and soon, the winter chill will set in. We can't change the weather, but we can protect ourselves against those frigid temps. Stylish boots help. Lucky for you, we happen to have a pair of serious snow boots on our radar. One Amazon reviewer swears they're so warm, they're "like wearing a blanket." These Cior Snow Boots are highly rated for their superior insulation, which will keep your toes toasty all day long. Get 'em on sale for $50 before the temps get too much lower and the prices go higher.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Finding a decent pair of warm snow boots for under $100 is a tall order, making these a total steal at $50. They're discounted right now in several shades and sizes, but the price tends to go up in the colder months. So if you need a quality pair of boots, snap 'em up ASAP.

Why do I need this? 🤔

These snow boots are in a league of their own when it comes to winter footwear. They're wrapped in a water-resistant textile upper that zips up securely with an adjustable drawstring up top to make sure no precipitation or wind gets inside. These boots are airtight against the weather's worst lashing.

They'll also keep you stable on icy ground. They have a shock-absorbing, grooved rubber outsole that's ergonomically shaped and prevents slips and skids. The boots even have a protective toe cap for unexpected bumps in the road while trudging through ice and snow.

These boots will actually let you enjoy the cold. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 4,700 five-star ratings, these winter essentials certainly pass the most brutal of tests. One fan in Alaska swears by them. And shoppers love how cute they are, too.

Pros 👍

"When buying shoes, often feel like you have to either choose style or comfort," one wrote. "This checks both boxes! Also has great traction for getting around in winter precipitation."

"I’m in love with these boots! Not only are they water-resistant, but they actually fit to size. I’d buy them again in a heartbeat," raved a content customer.

And then there's this shopper, who pointed out another great thing about Cior Snow Boots: they pack well! "Bought these for a month-long trip to the snowy mountains and they have been perfect! They are super lightweight and folded up compactly in my suitcase. They sprung right back into shape. They look good and have stayed clean despite walking through slush and ice and snow. They are extremely comfortable, almost feels like I'm barefoot. And the best part is they are so insulated! I have only worn one thin pair of socks and these boots have kept my feet toasty warm."

Cons 👎

"They came a lot bigger than a size 7 shoe," said one. "I wanted to give them a fair chance so I wore my thickest socks and the shoe are still big."

Another agreed: "I wanted to love these. I typically wear a size 11 and have wider feet. I ordered a size 11 and they were just too big. When I walked around my feet slid inside. They also don’t offer half sizes. They are comfortable and fuzzy on the inside."

