Call off the search! I just found the perfect pair of jeans, and they're only $45

I tried these $45 American Eagle jeans and finally found my perfect pair.

For the last year or so, my sights have been set on finding a pair of jeans that manage to be loose without being baggy, while still fitting my figure. It's harder to find than you might think — like many women, my hips and thighs are the largest part of my lower body, which can lead to challenges with ill-fitting jeans gapping at the waist.

I've tried ordering jeans secondhand to moderate success, as well as trying out a royal-approved pair that still weren't quite what I was looking for. When I saw that American Eagle was having a sale on jeans, I decided to give one of their top-rated styles a try.

From the moment I put on the AE Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Jean, I kew that my search for the perfect pair of jeans could finally be called off.

AE Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Jean. Image via American Eagle.

$45 CAD/$35 USD $65 CAD/$50 USD at American Eagle

Available in five shades, the Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Jean boasts a relaxed straight leg, a lightweight blend of new and recycled materials, and a hint of stretch. As its name implies, it also features the brand's highest rise, which clocks in at 12.25 inches high.

First impressions

Surprisingly, it felt like putting on the perfectly-worn in pair jeans from the very first moment I tried these on. The lightweight denim is a little on the thinner side, so if you're someone who loves the feel of rigid jeans, you may not be a fan of the finish on this pair. I however, love it when jeans have that soft, broken-in feel from the get-go, since I've given up on uncomfortable styles that pinch or dig in as you wear them in.

The high rise was as advertised, and on me came up past my belly button to almost hit my ribcage. Again, if a high rise isn't your vibe, you'll definitely want to try another style of jeans instead.

Wearing the AE Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Jean in Medium Indigo.

As for comfort, these jeans have stood up to days spent at my desk while continuing to work from home, as well as through outdoor walks without causing any issues. I found them to be true to size with just a little extra room that gives them a perfectly '90s feel.

What others are saying

Depending on the wash, you'll find varying customer reviews on the American Eagle site ranging between a 4.1 and a perfect 5-star rating.

"These pants are *chefs kiss*," raved one five-star reviewer. "Some of the best jeans ever. The colour is beautiful and for being the trendy baggy jean, they still show off my curves! I love them so much!"

"This is the first pair of jeans Ive ever bought from AE, and I am in LOVE with them. I swear they fit me like they were made for me. Perfect. I was a little scared to buy jeans online, but this is literally my favourite pair of jeans I have ever owned," shared another.

"Literally if I could wear these everyday I would…they are so comfortable and they wash so well," reads one review.

Some shoppers have cautioned that these jeans "stretch out a bit throughout the day," but I haven't noticed that happening at all when I've worn mine. A trick that I have learned to keep your jeans in the best shape possible is to wash them as little as possible, and when you do, let them air dry to preserve the integrity of the stretch.

Verdict

For a pair of casual everyday jeans, I honestly couldn't ask for much more than the AE Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Jean. They're lightweight, comfortable, and have just enough stretch to them. Plus, the loose straight leg fit is exactly what I've been searching for.

Some reviewers have suggested that you size down to avoid these jeans stretching during the day, while others recommend sizing up for an even baggier fit. At the end of the day, finding your perfect pair of jeans is a little like dating — you likely have to kiss a few frogs before finding a prince.

If this pair isn't quite your style, you can also shop more jeans from American Eagle below.

