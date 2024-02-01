American Fiction: an ingenious takedown of tokenism and racial stereotyping

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Frasier Crane-type Thelonious Ellison - Claire Folger

Representation: it’s a complex word. Sometimes it refers to a depiction of someone; sometimes to the stand-in who appears on the represented party’s behalf. It can also be a formal plea or complaint – as film has recently discovered, representations might be made when representation isn’t thought up to snuff.

This sparkling literary caper, in the running for five Oscars including Best Picture, unfolds at the hairy convergence of all of the above. A tremendous Jeffrey Wright stars as Thelonious Ellison, who’s known as ‘Monk’ to his friends – not that he has many of those. His days are spent tutoring overwhelmingly white and woke creative writing students, who bridle during a lecture on Flannery O’Connor when he writes the n-word on the board. (“With all due respect, Britney, I got over it, I’m don’t see why you can’t,” he drily responds.)

Monk is himself a talented author, but his strain of erudite, classically inspired fiction is well behind the times. The only works by black writers that get picked up these days are gritty memoirs, crammed with gun crime, trauma, terrible fathers, and grammar-mangling argot. (The signing circuit’s current flavour of the month is Issa Rae’s Sintara Golden, whose bestseller We’s Lives in Da Ghetto is a classic of the type.)

To expunge his frustrations, Monk knocks out an inane pastiche which he initially titles ‘My Pafology’, and submits pseudonymously to a number of publishers. To his horror – and his agent’s delight, as talk of six-figure advances and film rights begin to swirl – he realises his own urban Springtime for Hitler is going to be a hit.

Director Cord Jefferson, a veteran writer on series like Succession and Watchmen, adapted American Fiction from the Percival Everett novel Erasure. That was published back in 2001, but events in the intervening years, as this once elite concern has exploded across culture more broadly, have only sharpened its premise’s bite.

Diversity as a machine for laundering progressive bourgeois guilt is a sound target for a satirical kicking, and American Fiction would be a hoot if that were all it had on its mind. But the film goes one better, giving its characters the sort of knottily compromised inner lives that fun, juicy cinema for adults depends on – and which, for fear of them being read as weaknesses, tokenism always withholds.

Wright’s Monk is an urbane, irascible Frasier Crane-type, and always a pleasure to spend time with. But he’s also floundering in a new relationship, scrambling to provide for his elderly mother, and struggling to get along with his wayward brother Cliff (a terrific Sterling K Brown). And as Wright shows with extraordinary subtlety, we gradually realise that at the root of it all is self-loathing, related to Monk’s own racial status – which, as Sintara suggests in a killer late scene, spiders out grimly to his peers and beyond.

Black America these days is sunk in unmet potential, Monk gripes. “Potential is what people say when they think what’s in front of them isn’t good enough,” Sintara casually observes. The quietly ingenious ending is the opposite of having your cake and eating it, and leaves your stomach rumbling for a resolution this film is too smart to provide.

15 cert, 117 mins. In cinemas from Feb 2