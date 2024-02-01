What would Americans give up to have a bathroom that stayed sanitized?

One in five Americans would give up half of their annual salary just to have a bathroom that stayed clean and sanitized forever, new research suggests. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Microban 24, the survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that other sacrifices they’d make to never have to clean this space again are giving up eating out or takeout (25%), their favorite show or series (23%) and a year’s worth of internet access (22%). With the average person admitting to being guilty of having two bathroom “blind spots”, it’s no surprise that 34% find this the most challenging room to clean. That may be due to people’s bathroom habits. The most annoying ones? Leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the mirror or sink (30%), forgetting to flush the toilet (29%) and peeing on the seat or around the toilet (29%). The research also found that 39% would be embarrassed if their guests used their bathroom when it was dirty.