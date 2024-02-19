Americans believe the average day costs this much

Time is money — Americans believe the average day is worth $134, according to new research. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Experian, a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that, aside from their job, Americans think that they do $134 of work when factoring in cleaning (64%), cooking (55%) and driving (41%). Though the average respondent spends $35 on any given day, 39% wish there would be some additional income as well. In fact, if an additional $270 were readily available each day, Americans would feel more financially free.