You can be among the first to check out this new uptown Charlotte nightlife spot

A new upscale lounge called Palace on 4th, featuring hookah and specialty cocktails, is opening just ahead of the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in uptown Charlotte.

“Charlotte, our new chapter begins!,” the lounge’s team posted on Instagram.

Its “Sneak Peek Soft Opening” will allow you to check out the lounge, decked out with green velvet upholstered chairs, a grand chandelier and floral accents this weekend starting Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m. and continuing through the weekend.

On Sunday, the lounge will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $3 Coronas and $10 margaritas while DJ Bezzie Beats spins tunes.

Palace on 4th is located in the former Green’s Lunch building near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park, and next door to the CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice winner for best brunch, Deluxe Fun Dining. A mural by local artist @swych19 decorates the side of Palace on 4th’s building.

The Palace on 4th has a new mural by @swych19 on the side of the building.

Location: 309 W 4th St, Charlotte NC 28202

Sneak peak hours: Thursday, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.; Friday, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday, noon-2 a.m.; Sunday, noon-2 a.m.

Instagram: @thepalaceclt