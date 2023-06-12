Disabled model Allison Lang wants you to love your body: 'We have the power'

The influencer is on a mission to create a more inclusive and loving world — one Instagram post at a time.

Canadian amputee Allison Lang spoke to Yahoo Canada about modelling, self-love and her disability. (Photo via Instagram/allisonelang)

Allison Lang is on a mission to create a more inclusive and loving world — one Instagram post at a time.

Lately, the Canadian amputee — who was born without the lower half of her left leg — has been vocal about her prosthetic leg on social media.

Lang hopes her posts will break stigmas surrounding people with disabilities, and show the world that we deserve to be treated equally, no matter what we look like.

"The root reason why I share everything online is so people don't have to suffer in silence, because online is such a highlight reel," Lang said. "I don't like when people think influencers like me live this glorious lifestyle. I still have bad days, pain and struggles just like anybody else."

"The root reason why I share everything online is so people don't have to suffer in silence."Allison Lang

Earlier this year, the disability advocate suffered a bout of bursitis at the end of her residual leg, causing months of pain and difficulty wearing her prosthetic.

She couldn't bear weight on her leg and was constantly told to "wait it out" by doctors, which was both physically and emotionally exhausting.

"It felt like an uphill battle with no end in sight. But by posting my struggle I could help people understand that we have the power within us to overcome hard things," Lang said.

During this stressful time, Lang made an effort to make her mental health a priority.

In order to relax and unwind, the athlete enjoys bubble baths, journalling and treating herself to her favourite meal.

While some of these activities may seem small or trivial, the influencer believes they're essential to her emotional wellbeing.

"When you're in the thick of it, treat yourself like a queen. You don't have to do big things to make yourself feel better," Lang explained. "Simple comfort is key, so forget about everything and try again tomorrow."

"We have the power within us to overcome hard things."Allison Lang

Although Lang has learned to embrace her individuality and take the high road, it wasn't always this way.

As a child, she suffered horrible bullying that made her want to hide her leg. But over time, she learned that her efforts to "fit in with the crowd" were taking away from the value she could bring to the world.

Once Lang realized she had the power to inspire, there was no stopping her.

She signed with a modelling agency and posed with her prosthetic for Dove, Ardene, and most recently for Joe Fresh's activewear line.

"The overall experience with Joe Fresh was amazing. The campaign was about moving and celebrating our bodies, and I just felt really secure and accepted," she said.

Unexpectedly for Lang, the advertisement became extremely popular. Family and friends sent photos of them visiting her campaign in Joe Fresh stores, and the company itself received amazing feedback from strangers who loved the photos.

The model felt particularly moved hearing about other disabled people who said her advertisement made them feel seen.

"Regardless of what difference or insecurity you have, I'm hoping that if people can see me, loving living in the body that I have, then they one day can get to that point too," Lang said.

"And I'm all for having more disabled people in fashion, and that's what I'll continue fighting for."

"Self-love takes commitment, but I promise you it's worth it."Allison Lang

Due to her modelling career and working on her self-perception, Lang's difference has enabled her to realize her full potential.

Since embracing her authentic self, she's become a motivational speaker, a disabled influencer, and an athlete on the Canadian women's sitting volleyball team.

To her, if she didn't accept the qualities that make her unique, she never would have embraced new opportunities or experienced peace within herself.

One way Lang learned to love herself is by writing words of affirmation on a full-length mirror.

Around the outside of the mirror, she wrote phrases about herself such as "you're beautiful," "you're smart," and "you can do this."

Every morning when Lang looked at herself, she read the phrases out loud until she finally believed them.

"I truly believe that your self perception can change over time. And it took me a very very long time," Lang said. "Self-love and body acceptance takes commitment, but I promise you it's worth it."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.