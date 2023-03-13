Andie MacDowell looks 'elegant, understated' while embracing grey hair at 2023 Oscars

Andie MacDowell stunned wearing a form-fitting black gown for the 95th Oscars. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell is radiating beauty on the Oscars red carpet.

The 64-year-old rocked a black form-fitting gown at the 95th Academy Awards, which featured asymmetrical sleeves. The "Way Home" actress paired her sleek look with shiny diamond stud earrings and a matching bracelet.

But the most stunning part of the "Maid" star's look for the ceremony was her elegant grey hair, which she styled into a chic updo.

MacDowell embraced her stunning grey hair at the ceremony, putting her locks into a chic up do. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It's a look the "Four Weddings And A Funeral" actress recently said she's been wanting to test out, telling Entertainment Tonight she was "really comfortable" with her new locks.

"It's something that I've wanted to do for a while," MacDowell noted at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. "And I'm really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else, but also with myself."

It's not the first time MacDowell has spoken about her hair transformation.

In a 2021 interview with The Zoe Report, the actress said she started colouring her hair at age 40 after noticing a reporter looking at her grey strands. But once she turned 63, she dropped her every-three-week habit.

MacDowell paired her classy look with silver jewelry and glam makeup. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I'd been wanting to do it for a few years," she shared. "And then when COVID happened and I saw the roots coming in, I thought it suited me."

During a People interview last summer, MacDowell added that she found joy in changing her hair.

"During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier," she said. "I really like it. I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

A month later, the "Groundhog Day" star told The Sunday Times she was surprised at people's reaction to the change.

"I was relieved people weren't cruel," she shared. "They could have been mean to me. But everybody was very loving and kind and I was relieved because I really like it. I feel more comfortable."

MacDowell (left) walked the Oscars red carpet with one of her daughers, Rainey Qualley. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The 95th Academy Awards was also a mother-daughter date night for MacDowell, who walked the red carpet with Rainey Qualley. MacDowell shares two daughters — Margaret, 28, and Rainey, 33 — and 37-year-old son Justin with ex-husband Paul Qualley.

Fans on social media showed their love for the duo's red carpet appearance, with many noting MacDowell's shining beauty.

"So love Andie Macdowell's clean simple gorgeous dress. Real, elegant, understated, just like her," a Twitter user wrote.

"Hit me with your car, Andie MacDowell," a fan joked.

"Going to need a lengthy feature story about how Andie MacDowell ages so exquisitely," another shared.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!