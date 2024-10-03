Andrew Garfield teases possible Spider-Man return

The 41-year-old actor played Peter Parker and his web-swinging alter-ego in the Sony films The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, before handing the mantle to Tom Holland. Garfield reprised his role alongside Holland and original Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire in 2021's Sony-Marvel adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, but has explained he would gladly wear the suit again. "For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."