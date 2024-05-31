Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne all smiles in new outing hours after Shiloh's legal request is revealed

The mother-and-daughter's outing comes just hours after it was revealed that Shiloh has legally requested to remove Pitt from her name (Getty)

Angelina Jolie was all smiles as she stepped out with her daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles on Thursday for the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

The mother-daughter duo looked super chic as they posed alongside actress Kristen Bell on the red carpet. While Angelina donned black suit trousers, a matching blazer and a white T-shirt with a striped grey necktie printed on the front, Vivienne chose a similar look, opting for a pale blue shirt, paired with stylish black suit trousers and a waistcoat.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Kristen Bell posed together in Los Angeles on Thursday (Getty)

The pair's latest outing comes just days after it was revealed that Vivienne has dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name.

Vivienne looked smart in black baggy trousers, a black vest, and a blue button-up shirt which she accessorised with a pair of Converse trainers (Getty)

In the Playbill for new Broadway musical The Outsiders – produced by Angelina with the help of theatre student Vivienne, 15 – the teenager was listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than as Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina is clearly proud of her teen daughter, who is following in her parents' footsteps in the creative arts. She said: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

Angelina looked smart in a fitted black blazer and matching trousers (Getty)

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Vivienne isn't the only child of Angelina and Brad to drop their father's last name. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the couple's daughter Shiloh has legally requested that her new name be Shiloh Jolie. Her siblings Zahara and Maddox have also dropped 'Pitt' from their surname, although they have made no legal filings to change their names officially.

Brad and Angelina share biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, as well as three adopted children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

Angelina looked chic in a pair of dark shades (Getty)

The couple's relationship began after his highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Aniston in 2005. Angelina first opened up about their relationship in 2007, four years after meeting on the set of spy thriller, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad and Angelina became one of Hollywood's greatest power couples, affectionately dubbed 'Brangelina' by fans, and eventually tied the knot in 2014. Just two years later, the pair split and Angelina filed for divorce.

Angelina and Brad have six children together (getty)

By April 2019, both parties were officially single and since then, they've been embroiled in an ongoing divorce battle, with Brad reportedly having a strained relationship with his children.