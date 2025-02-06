Angelina Jolie emotionally pays tribute to mother as she accepts award

The actress and filmmaker teared up as she remembered her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Wednesday. While accepting the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award for her achievements in the film industry, the Maria star took a moment to pay tribute to her mother, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer. "I'm very thankful to be a part of this community, many people go through life without a creative outlet. I think of my mother…”