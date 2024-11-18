Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to the Governors Awards
The annual presentation started off with a glittering red carpet event starring Angelina Jolie accompanied by 16 year old Knox. The event featured myriad A-List actors, filmmakers and musicians including Hugh Grant, Jude Law and Daniel Craig. Andrew Garfield, Paul Mescal, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Pamela Anderson. Three awards for lifetime achievement in the film industry were handed down. This year's winners were the late music legend Quincy Jones and veteran casting director Juliet Taylor…