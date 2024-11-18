Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to the Governors Awards

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Two masked men broke into Britain's royal Windsor Castle estate last month and stole two vehicles from a barn, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday. King Charles and his wife Camilla were not in the estate at the time of the incident but Prince William and his family were believed to be at Adelaide Cottage, part of the Windsor Castle estate, the Sun reported. The men used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at night and then scaled a six-foot fence, the paper said.