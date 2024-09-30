Angelina Jolie's vintage Hollywood beauty look is the epitome of 'Opera' elegance

Angelina Jolie attends the "Maria" screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC) (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Angelina Jolie wowed the crowd at the 62nd New York Film Festival on September 29, with a red carpet look that was nothing short of a love letter to vintage Hollywood glamour.

Attending the premiere of her much-anticipated Netflix film Maria, in which she portrays opera legend Maria Callas, Jolie embodied timeless elegance, captivating everyone with her classic beaut look.

The actress turned heads with a striking, perfectly coordinated ensemble that brought vintage styling into the modern era. Jolie chose a deep, sultry wine red hue for her lipstick, nails, and shoes — a bold move that harkened back to the meticulous beauty looks of Hollywood’s golden age, while still feeling fresh and on-trend.

Angelina Jolie matched her lipstick to her nails and shoes for the Maria premiere (XPX/Star Max)

Her bold lip, a standout against her flawless, luminous complexion, was a clear focal point. The lipstick not only mirrored her nails and shoes but also injected a sense of drama into the overall look, emphasizing her bold, signature style.

Jolie’s hair was another highlight of the evening, styled in soft, voluminous waves that elegantly cascaded over her shoulders. The brushed-out curls were reminiscent of old-school Hollywood icons like Veronica Lake, and this style complemented her refined, powerful beauty. The waves framed her face perfectly, allowing her sharp cheekbones and famous striking eyes to take centre stage. By opting for loose waves rather than an overly structured updo, Jolie added an element of relaxed sophistication, enhancing the glamorous yet approachable vibe that has become her signature.

The actress perfected 'vintage glam' during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall (Joy Malone)

The subtle sheen on her skin was the perfect backdrop for the rest of her makeup, allowing her eyes and lips to truly stand out. Her eye makeup was kept simple but powerful, with a strong black liner creating a sharp wing that extended from her upper lid. The overall effect was sultry yet sophisticated — a look that radiated confidence and glamour.

But Jolie’s red carpet presence wasn’t just about her glam; the event itself marked a significant moment for the star. Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín (the filmmaker behind Jackie and Spencer), tells the story of Maria Callas, the legendary Greek opera singer, focusing on her final days and the struggles she faced throughout her career. Jolie threw herself into the role, even undergoing seven months of intense vocal training to embody Callas authentically. In a Q&A following the premiere, Jolie shared how daunting the experience was. "I thought, 'Oh, I'll pretend-sing and I'll get through this,'" she admitted, "then it was very clear to me that you can't pretend opera, and then I was scared."

Larraín, who initially envisioned Callas as a tragic figure, revealed that Jolie brought an unexpected strength to the role. "She would say, 'No, I think she's stronger than that.' So we built this character who, even going through the darkest times, is always in command. She's never a victim." This unique blend of vulnerability and strength has critics already buzzing that Jolie may receive her third Oscar nomination for the role.

The actress attended the screening with Pax, Maddox and Zahara in tow (Getty)

Jolie was supported at the premiere by three of her children; Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19 who walked the red carpet alongside their mother, all donning sleek, elegant outfits that matched the glamorous tone of the night. Jolie, who has always been open about her close bond with her children, beamed with pride as they stood by her side.

Her look at the event embodied everything that makes her so captivating — a perfect blend of vintage-inspired elegance, modern flair, and an unwavering confidence that has defined her career. As Maria gears up for its November 27 release in theaters, with a streaming debut on Netflix following on December 11, the anticipation for Jolie’s portrayal of the legendary diva is at an all-time high. And while the world awaits what could be another award-winning performance, Jolie’s red carpet appearance served as a preview of the grace, beauty, and strength she is sure to bring to the role