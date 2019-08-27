Angie Harmon gets heat from conservative fans after wearing 'Feminism is for everybody' T-shirt

Angie Harmon was among the stars marking Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26 — much to the chagrin of some of her more conservative fans.

The former Rizzoli & Isles star, who described herself as a “liberal Republican” in a 2013 interview and spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention in support of George W. Bush, posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Feminism is for everybody” on Instagram Monday.

Angie Harmon's feminist T-shirt got some negative feedback from her fans. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/WireImage) More

In her accompanying caption, the mom of three daughters shared that she’s “not a ‘man hater’ in any way,” a stereotype often lobbed at feminists. She went on to champion equal rights for women, while adding that she finds it sexy when a “big, strong, capable man” is “protective” of women.

“I do know that I work just as hard as they do, if not harder at times,” she continued. “I do believe that women, no matter what race or religion or sexual preference or WHATEVER deserve equal rights. To me, any man that respects a/his woman is the sexiest thing! There is something about a big, strong, capable man being gentle and kind and protective of us.”

While plenty of her fans agreed and thanked her for speaking out, others criticized her feminist statement.

“So sad,” read one comment. “I thought you were conservative. You went to the dark side.”

“Sorry, but today's feminism is out of control,” complained a follower. “Count me out.”

Harmon and ex-husband Jason Seehorn spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

Some specifically slammed the support of abortion rights within the feminist movement.

“Feminism starts in the womb,” someone commented. “Girls are much more likely to be aborted than boys. It has to start with giving girls the same right to life as boys.”

“I hope you believe it is for conservative women too,” added a follower. “Because many conservative women serve and are ignored or even excused away as not truly feminist if we/they don’t believe in abortion rights or other litmus type issues.”

Harmon responded to one commenter who claimed, “I believe feminists hate men ... They’re jealous of men, they wish that they were men.”

“I can assure you that’s incorrect,” the actress shot back, though she added, “I think it must be very difficult to be a man these days.”

And to the commenter who accused her of going “to the dark side,” she wrote, “I’m sad that you feel that asking for equal rights for ANYONE means I’ve ‘gone to the dark side.’”

