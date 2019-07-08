Angry 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Have Scored One Final Blow Against The Show's Writers

From Esquire

Just when you thought the murder rate in Westeros was set to drop precipitously, it looks like we've got another set of bodies on our hands. The names: David Benioff and DB Weiss. Cause of death: absolutely bodied by fans who are still annoyed about how season eight of Game of Thrones panned out.

As fansite Winter Is Coming reports, the whole thing kicked off the day after 'The Last of the Starks' was aired, which you'll recall was the one with all the post-match reaction from the Battle of Winterfell, the burning of Ser Jorah and pals' lifeless corpses, and the introduction of fan favourite character Maester Cupp of Starbucks, whose work was sadly digitally removed from scenes later.

As ever, it was Reddit's fault. The user u/TheCLittle_ttv made a post on Thrones fan subreddit r/Freefolk titled: "Bad Writers. Upvote this post so its [sic] the first result when you google 'Bad writers.'" As of today, it's got 47,200 upvotes, and ranks first on Google when you search for 'bad writers', though quite why you'd be spending part of the rapidly vanishing time you have on this earth doing that that is anyone's guess.

This marks a victory at last for this most put-upon of fandoms, which has had to put up with consuming eight seasons of high-quality entertainment which employed many hundreds of people across Europe over eight years. When some brave, heartsore fans tried to humbly point out that it seemed a little odd that, say, Daenerys would just forget about some ships attacking her, and that she should have been much more like the Dany they'd dreamed up in their own fevered theories, they were accused of being whiny adult babies. George RR Martin doesn't really have time for any of this bickering, at any rate.

"The internet is toxic in a way that the old fanzine culture and the fandoms - comics fans, science fiction fans - in those days, was not," Martin told film critic Leonard Maltin on his podcast last week. "Yeah, there were disagreements, there were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet… it did not empower anonymity, the coward's means of discourse."

