AnnaSophia Robb just made capri pants tennis appropriate

Just when we thought tenniscore had bowed out of the ‘Cores game, AnnaSophia Robb aces a preppy athletic aesthetic.

Attending the mixed doubles at the US Open on Monday, the actress served up (sorry) a deliciously chic look centring a pair of on-trend white capri pants. The cropped, ivory bottoms were paired with an Eighties-inspired houndstooth blazer, complete with broad lapels, contrast print sleeves and a cinched waistline to sculpt the figure.

The 30-year-old paired the trousers with some open-toe mule heels, adding her own luxury spin on traditional tennis whites.

AnnaSophia Robb nailed the on-trend capri pants aesthetic (Instagram/AnnaSophia Robb)

She wore her blonde pixie cut down loose and accessories in a minimalist manner. A pair of pearl earrings made for a conventional jewellery choice, while a rectangular chartreuse handbag housed all of the actress’ courtside essentials.

AnnaSophia posed beside a series of action shots depicting athletes in play, coining her pose her ‘tennis stance’ via social media.

The actress' wardrobe spans Seventies-inspired Afghan coats to on-trend capri pants (Gotham)

The star’s followers were further treated to a glimpse of her wedding wing. The Colorado-native wed entertainment lawyer Trevor Paul in October 2022.

The bride wore Danielle Frankel for the beautiful affair, which was hosted at hotel Inness within the Catskill and Shawangunk Mountains in New York state.

Inspired by the timeless glamour of Grace Kelly, the ethereal gown featured gauzy layers of ivory fabric, a deconstructed corset and a neck scarf that cascaded down the actress’ back in true old Hollywood style.

Her grandmother’s diamond stud earrings injected her bridal attire with nostalgic decadence, while a pair of custom Roger Vivier platforms reinforced the golden glamour of the chosen look.

AnnaSophia’s everyday attire remains equally chic. Longline trench coats complement platform Mary Janes, large polka dot prints and bow-clad summer frocks. The star steers away from trends, instead favouring pared back, pretty pieces that will stand the test of time without a shred of doubt.