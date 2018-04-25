Anne Curtis successfully finishes London Marathon

25 Apr – Anne Curtis has set another milestone for herself by finishing her second world major marathon - the 2018 London Marathon, which took place on 22 April.

The actress recently took to Instagram to express her thoughts about the race recently, saying that it was by far the most challenging marathon yet.

"Don't get me wrong, the route is much easier than NYC but I did not expect the unusual London heat. The moment I hit 20km at 12:30pm, I had a hard time breathing, felt dehydrated, the sun was beaming intensely and at one point I wanted to give up (I know. So dramatic) but I knew I was running this for a cause," wrote Curtis.

The beloved star participated in the race as part of her UNICEF Philippines mission.

"As painful as it was, [the mission] helped me power through those 42 kilometres!" she added.

Curtis also thanked the Filipino community in London that were on the side lines cheering her on, saying that it motivated her to continue on despite the hardship.

"Mistakes and new learnings were made on this run but I'm just happy that I crossed that finish line. [London Marathon], you were amazing and my first ever toughest run but I'm coming back for you when I'm done with the world majors! Just you wait!" she added.

(Photo Source: Anne Curtis Instagram)