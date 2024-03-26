Anne Hathaway praises Christopher Nolan for casting her in Interstellar amid online backlash

The Devil Wears Prada actress admitted many directors refused to give her roles due to her downturn in popularity around her Oscar win for Les Misérables in 2013 - but Nolan wasn't one of them. "A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," Hathaway told Vanity Fair. "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of."