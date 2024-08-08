Ant McPartlin shares sweet never-before-seen wedding image on special day

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett marked their third wedding anniversary in the sweetest way, by sharing a never-before-seen image from their big day.

The couple tied the knot on 7 August 2021, and to mark their anniversary, Ant shared a sweet photo of bride and groom ahead of their big ceremony. The duo looked overjoyed ahead of heading down the aisle, and Ant was besotted with his beloved as he penned: "3 years ago today!" alongside a heart emoji.

For the photo, Ant had ditched his suit jacket, but still rocked the stylish white shirt and black braces, while Anne-Marie was an absolute dream in her lacey wedding dress.

The pair married at St Michael Church in Heckfield in front of a star-studded guest list. As well as his co-star Declan Donnelly, he also invited Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard to witness the ceremony.

They then travelled to 5-star hotel Heckfield Place, a Georgian manor house set on a 400-acre estate.

The couple's anniversary will hold a special significance for them this year, as it marks their first anniversary since welcoming their son Wilder.

Their young boy entered the world on 14 May 2024, with Ant saying: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Alongside the image of the newborn, Ant also revealed a beautiful tattoo on his shoulder in the shape of an oak tree. The intricate inking featured his stepdaughters' names alongside the monikers of their pet dogs, Milo and Bumble.

The I'm a Celeb presenter has always been upfront about his desires to start a family, sharing in 2013: "There's a rumour that we [co-presenter Declan Donnelly] do everything together and I'm holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right." Ant admitted he "loved that idea" but confirmed it wasn't true, admitting to having wanted children "for a while".

On being a step-parent, he told the Telegraph in 2021: "I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am."