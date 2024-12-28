Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong shares sweet baby news

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong has shared sweet baby news with her loyal Instagram following, uploading adorable photos of the latest arrival to her family.

The makeup artist wrote: "Introducing baby Bowers… Congratulations @morgan.brookex and @bowerz17 He’s just perfect!!…. Jude John-Noel born 26/12/24 5lb 5oz. Great Aunty Cise can't wait to meet you baby boy," alongside three photos of the precious newborn wearing an elephant baby grow and white hat.

Fans were quick to congratulate Lisa on the new baby with one writing: "Congratulations on the new addition to your family," and another adding: "Congratulations to you all, Jude is gorgeous." A third left the comment: "Look at his perfect little features xx Congratulations."

Ant and Lisa split in 2018 after they were together for 23 years, having met as teenagers and got engaged in 2005. The pair tied the knot in 2006 but sadly the marriage wasn't to last. They currently share custody of their pet pooch, called Hurley.

According to The Sun, Lisa wants full custody of their dog, which has reportedly been a point of contention between the pair in the past.

At the time of their split, Ant released a statement through his spokesperson which read: "Ant is very sad to announce that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Who is Ant McPartlin married to now?

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett seen leaving the church as a married couple (Getty)

The Britain's Got Talent presenter remarried in 2021 to Anne-Marie Corbett. They welcomed their first child together – a son called Wilder – on 14 May 2024. Ant is also a stepfather to Anne-Marie's two children, Daisy and Poppy from Anne-Marie's previous marriage to businessman, Scott Corbett.

While Ant prefers to keep his personal life out of the media, he did make a rare comment about his stepdaughters. He spoke about his blended family to The Telegraph in 2021: "I've got two stepdaughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s - than I still am."

The couple have one child together (Getty Images)

Ant and Anne Marie currently live in Wimbledon together and occasionally Ant's house features online. He used to reside near to his fellow presenter Declan Donnelly in Chiswick, but gave that house up when he split from Lisa.

Lisa has had a relationship since Ant, but she split from her partner James Green in 2023.