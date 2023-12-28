Ant McPartlin's pristine living room at £6m London home is perfect for double dates with Declan Donnelly

(Iona Wolff)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are the nation's much-loved and inseparable Geordie presenting duo that up until 2018, lived just a few doors down from each other in West London.

Following his divorce from his wife of 12 years, Sara Armstrong, I'm a Celebrity host Ant relocated to a £6 million home in Wimbledon Village, a cool 30-minute drive away from his on-screen other half, Dec.

Despite no longer being neighbours, Ant's lavish London home, which he shares with his wife Anne Marie-Corbett, has ample space for Dec and his wife Ali Astall to feel like they're at a home from home.

Ant previously gave a first glimpse inside his Wimbledon mansion when he and Dec broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway live from their homes during the lockdown in 2020. Take a look in the clip below...

The living room once featured a rich blue and mustard colour scheme, with panelled walls, elegant coving and built-in shelving displaying his and Dec's awards, along with a luxurious blue velvet corner sofa.

However, Ant has since taken redecorating to the next level, with the cosy hosting space boasting rich teal wall panels, and a large navy velvet sofa.

In an Instagram post, Ant's impressive built-in shelving unit was seen more clearly, and it's a total shrine to his BAFTAs, NTA's and other golden awards won with Dec throughout their three-decade long television career.

The rest of Ant and Annie's house is equally impressive, with seven bedrooms, a large media room and an open-plan kitchen and living area. Their master suite, meanwhile, has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bathtub.

After winning their 22nd National Television Award in September 2023, the pair gave an insight into what really goes on behind the scenes of their illustrious TV career.

Speaking of his presenting partner, Ant said: "We’re friends. That’s it. We’re friends first and foremost and the TV shows come after that, so I think at the heart of it when you watch it, you know it’s a true friendship."

Dec echoed: "We’ve always said that ours is a career built on friendship, not a friendship built on a career, so I think our foundations are very, very strong in our friendship and we’ve known each other now for 31 years, I think."

Ant added: "We met at 13. We’ve grown like any friends who have known each other that long. We know everything about each other. We know what makes the other laugh, what annoys the other one and, yeah, we love each other."

We can just imagine the pair enjoying a takeaway round each others' houses, or meeting up to watch sport in Ant's lavish living room.