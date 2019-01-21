Ant says he and Dec won't go to the NTAs this year

From Cosmopolitan

Ant & Dec have had the most tumultuous year of their career - but despite Ant taking a break from TV in 2018 after he was arrested and charged with drink-driving, the duo have still been nominated for an NTA for Best Presenter.

The awards take place tomorrow, and following much speculation about whether the iconic TV duo will win for the 18th year in a row, Ant has admitted that they won't actually be able to attend anyway - as they're currently busy filming Britain's Got Talent auditions.

However, Ant is hopeful they'll take the award again - as he thinks Dec's hard work should be rewarded.

"If we do win – and I hope people still vote – then Dec deserves it," he told The Sun. "He's worked his socks off this year.



"It's an accolade to how hard he's worked in tough circumstances. How good a friend he's been to me. How much of a professional he is. If we do win, then Dec will have to take most of it and I'll take a tiny bit for my few shows last year."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ant made his return to work earlier this month with BGT following a difficult 2018. The 43-year-old took a break last year after releasing a statement in August saying that he wouldn't be presenting I'm A Celeb with Dec.

The duo wrote on Twitter: “Ant McPartlin today announces he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019. Ant will not present I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November this year.”

The statement also revealed that Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway wouldn’t be returning in 2019 for the same reason.

However, Ant is now slowly re-introducing himself to work. Earlier this week he had an emotional moment when addressing the crowd during BGT auditions.

"Hello everyone. Oh god, I'm really really emotional now," he said. "I've missed you all. As for you [pointing at Dec], I've missed you. Thank you very much, what a warm welcome.

"What a great show to come back to, I'm thrilled, I'm over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?"

The NTAs certainly won't be the same without them.

Britain's Got Talent is expected to return on ITV this April.

