Anthropologie just launched their holiday shop (yes, already!) — and we're obsessed
Everything is so hard to resist — from ornaments, advent calendars, mugs and more.
You know what they say: decorating early for the holidays can seriously boost your mood, and something about shopping for festive decor adds to the joy.
Anthropologie is ahead of the game and has already started spreading the cheer this year with the release of their holiday shop. You can explore various whimsical ornaments, pretty wrapping paper, cute stockings and more.
If you're already a fan of Anthropologie's home decor, brace yourself because you'll love the holiday collection even more. We're obsessed with everything they've dropped, and to make things easy for you, we've handpicked our top 13 choices for you to browse.
Keep scrolling to snag some of our favourite pieces, and since some are already on backorder, you won't want to delay.
Monogram Felted Stocking
This luxe stocking is crafted from 100% wool and will totally elevate your fireplace mantel.
Opaque Bulb Ornaments
You'll get a set of six of these vibrant glass bulbs that will add an eclectic touch to your tree.
Wonderland Scene Monogram
Collect a few of these to spell out your favourite holiday word or family name for a personalized touch. Plus, they come with LED fairy lights for some extra magic.
Yuletide Stemless Wine Glass
This drinkware is handcrafted with mouth-blown glass, and the little tree figurine will make you feel like you're drinking out of a snow globe.
Holiday In The City Dessert Plate
These plates will sprinkle your table with holiday cheer, each showcasing a different city — from NYC to Paris. They're sold individually.
Espresso Martini Ornament
If you're a big espresso martini fan, this one's for you — I mean, how cute?
George & Viv Light-Up Holiday Village
Gather all these illuminated shops to create an enchanting holiday village at home. They're designed with jewel-tone colours to make your spirits bright.
Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas Puzzle Advent Calendar
If you're a puzzle enthusiast, this advent calendar is an absolute must-have. You'll get to open an 80-piece puzzle every day for the 12 days of Christmas.
Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle
There's nothing like the smell of peppermint during the holiday season, and this candle captures the perfect blend of candy cane and butter cookies for a deliciously cozy atmosphere.
George & Viv Wrapping Paper Book
This book of wrapping paper features charming holiday activities on each page — from skiing, sledding and beyond. It also comes with a sheet of gift tags.
Italian Cookies Ornaments
These six Italian cookie ornaments look so tasty you might want to take a bite, but you definitely shouldn't since they're made of glass — so handle with care!
Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
The popular Bistro Tile Collection got a festive makeover, and this mug will make the perfect gift for anyone on your list.
