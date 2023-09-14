Anthropologie just launched their holiday shop (yes, already!) — and we're obsessed

Anthropologie's whimsical holiday shop just dropped — shop now! (Photos via Anthropologie)

You know what they say: decorating early for the holidays can seriously boost your mood, and something about shopping for festive decor adds to the joy.

Anthropologie is ahead of the game and has already started spreading the cheer this year with the release of their holiday shop. You can explore various whimsical ornaments, pretty wrapping paper, cute stockings and more.

If you're already a fan of Anthropologie's home decor, brace yourself because you'll love the holiday collection even more. We're obsessed with everything they've dropped, and to make things easy for you, we've handpicked our top 13 choices for you to browse.

Keep scrolling to snag some of our favourite pieces, and since some are already on backorder, you won't want to delay.

Monogram Felted Stocking (Photo via Anthropologie)

This luxe stocking is crafted from 100% wool and will totally elevate your fireplace mantel.

$44 at Anthropologie

Opaque Bulb Ornaments (Photo via Anthropologie)

You'll get a set of six of these vibrant glass bulbs that will add an eclectic touch to your tree.

$ at Anthropologie

Wonderland Scene Monogram (Photo via Anthropologie)

Collect a few of these to spell out your favourite holiday word or family name for a personalized touch. Plus, they come with LED fairy lights for some extra magic.

$68 at Anthropologie

Yuletide Stemless Wine Glass (Photo via Anthropologie)

This drinkware is handcrafted with mouth-blown glass, and the little tree figurine will make you feel like you're drinking out of a snow globe.

$16 at Anthropologie

Holiday In The City Dessert Plate (Photo via Anthropologie)

These plates will sprinkle your table with holiday cheer, each showcasing a different city — from NYC to Paris. They're sold individually.

$18 at Anthropologie

Espresso Martini Ornament (Photo via Anthropologie)

If you're a big espresso martini fan, this one's for you — I mean, how cute?

$26 at Anthropologie

George & Viv Light-Up Holiday Village (Photo via Anthropologie)

Gather all these illuminated shops to create an enchanting holiday village at home. They're designed with jewel-tone colours to make your spirits bright.

$48+ at Anthropologie

Michael Storrings 12 Days of Christmas Puzzle Advent Calendar (Photo via Anthropologie)

If you're a puzzle enthusiast, this advent calendar is an absolute must-have. You'll get to open an 80-piece puzzle every day for the 12 days of Christmas.

$20 at Anthropologie

Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle (Photo via Anthropologie)

There's nothing like the smell of peppermint during the holiday season, and this candle captures the perfect blend of candy cane and butter cookies for a deliciously cozy atmosphere.

$88+ at Anthropologie

George & Viv Wrapping Paper Book (Photo via Anthropologie)

This book of wrapping paper features charming holiday activities on each page — from skiing, sledding and beyond. It also comes with a sheet of gift tags.

$26 at Anthropologie

Italian Cookies Ornaments (Photo via Anthropologie)

These six Italian cookie ornaments look so tasty you might want to take a bite, but you definitely shouldn't since they're made of glass — so handle with care!

$78 at Anthropologie

Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug (Photo via Anthropologie)

The popular Bistro Tile Collection got a festive makeover, and this mug will make the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

$14 at Anthropologie

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.