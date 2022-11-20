Anthropologie is having a huge holiday home sale: Save 30% on gifts, decor & more

Anthropologie's holiday home sale is too good to miss. (Images via Anthropologie)

There's something about holiday decorations that make the transition to winter that much more enjoyable. They bring a warm and festive touch to any room in your home, and can help brighten up even the dreariest winter nights.

Anthropologie is one of Yahoo Canada's favourite retailers for finding whimsical holiday décor, and right now the retailer is making it more affordable to deck the halls for the season. For a limited time, shoppers can save 30 per cent on a selection of home goods and furniture, with hundreds of items included in this sale.

This sale is perfect if you're on the hunt for some holiday gift inspiration, or if you're getting started on decorating your home. To take advantage of these deals, just add your favourite eligible items to cart and the discount is automatically applied.

For a head start on this year's sale, shop some of the best sale finds below!

Hans Village Light-Up Advent Calendar. (Image via Anthropologie)

Celebrate each day leading up to Christmas with this wooden advent calendar that can be filled with your favourite miniature treats.

$55 $78 at Anthropologie

Dorsey Stocking. (Image via Anthropologie)

This embroidered stocking — complete with a velvet bow — is ready to be filled with gifts and tiny toys this holiday season.

$27 $38 at Anthropologie

Capri Blue Volcano Gold Jar Candle. (Image via Anthropologie)

It doesn't get more holiday than this glimmering golden candle. It features a fresh citrus scent, and is an ideal gift for a neighbour, hostess, teacher or friend in your life.

$27 $38 at Anthropologie

Gingerbread Cookie Cutter. (Image via Anthropologie)

Looking for a holiday baking hack? Add this gingerbread cookie cutter to your collection, as it cuts 24 cookies at once so you can spend more time decorating and enjoying.

$27 $38 at Anthropologie

Carrie Bauble Garland. (Image via Anthropologie)

Crafted of glittering glass balls, this eye-catching garland would look stunning along a banister or console table, or as an oversized tree decoration.

$69 $98 at Anthropologie

Holiday Tree Table Runner. (Image via Anthropologie)

Lend a fresh touch of woodland charm to your holiday tablescape with this festive table runner made from 100 per cent cotton.

$34 $48 at Anthropologie

Chloe Decanter. (Image via Anthropologie)

Fill this decorative decanter with wine ahead of your next get-together, or keep it on display as a striking it centrepiece.

$48 $68 at Anthropologie

Georgie Cozy Knitted Throw Blanket. (Image via Anthropologie)

Choose from four colours (pink, grey, indigo or ochre) in this cozy throw blanket that has a unique tufted texture for extra warmth.

$83 $118 at Anthropologie

Snowcap Reactive-Glazed Monogram Mug. (Image via Anthropologie)

You can still find the full assortment of letters in this adorable monogram holiday mug, but don't count on them sticking around for long!

$10 $14 at Anthropologie

George & Viv Holiday Puzzle. (Image via Anthropologie)

Get into the holiday spirit with this sweet puzzle that comes together in the shape of a decorated Christmas tree.

$24 $34 at Anthropologie

Seasons Greetings Hooked Pillow. (Image via Anthropologie)

Add a touch of festive decor to any room in the house with this accent pillow with a bold colourblocked design.

$62 $88 at Anthropologie

