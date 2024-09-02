Anthropologie Just Dropped 1,500+ New Items for Fall, and These Are Our Favorites Under $25

Infuse your space with seasonal charm.

Anthropologie

From putting your grill away for winter to pumpkin-spiced everything, the start of September means different things to many people. For us, we’re most excited about Labor Day sales and new fall product releases, including Anthropologie’s gorgeous autumn collection.

A go-to spot for home goods and festive kitchenware, Anthropologie recently released over 1,500 new fall items that will bring seasonal charm to your dining room, kitchen, and bar this season.

From hand-glazed mugs to a skull-shaped wine stopper that’s perfect for Halloween, we selected our 11 top picks from Anthropologie’s fall collection — and they’re all under $25.

Fall Deals at Anthropologies under $25

Zebra Mug

Anthropologie

$18 at Anthropologie

As unique as the season's first snowflake, no two hand-glazed stoneware mugs are exactly alike. Available in five different color blends, they are perfect for enjoying a warm beverage while leaf-peeping and watching the fall colors change. These mugs hold 16.9 ounces of your favorite drink, which is ideal for dropping in a tea sachet or a couple of Good Citizen Sugar Cubes.

Galley & Fen Flora Oven Mitt

Anthropologie

$24 at Anthropologie

Add a splash of vibrant color to your kitchen with the Galley & Fen Flora Oven Mitt. Crafted from durable cotton and adorned with a lively wildflower print, this oven mitt is both stylish and functional. Its machine-washable fabric ensures easy cleanup, making it a practical and cheerful addition to your culinary essentials.

Skull Wine Stopper

Anthropologie

$14 at Anthropologie

The Skull Wine Stopper keeps your wine fresh with a touch of spooky charm. Crafted from food-safe aluminum, this handmade stopper features a striking skull design, making it a perfect conversation starter at any gathering. It's a stylish addition to your barware collection, ideal for Halloween or year-round use.

Nathalie Lété Marais Dessert Plate

Anthropologie

$18 at Anthropologie

Serve your desserts with artistic flair using the Nathalie Lété Marais Dessert Plate. An Anthropologie exclusive, this handpainted stoneware collection is the latest curation from French artist Nathalie Lété. Her playful perspective on nature is perfect for serving petit fours, and it looks impressive in your china cabinet.

Types of Pumpkins Dish Towel

Anthropologie

$24 at Anthropologie

The Types of Pumpkins Dish Towel will bring autumnal charm while being practical for everyday use. This simple addition to your fall decor will surely add a festive splash of color to your kitchen. It looks snazzy on the towel rack or lining a basket of warm scones, perfect for when the leaves begin to change or for Thanksgiving dinner.

Good Citizen Sugar Cubes

Anthropologie

$22 at Anthropologie

Available in three flavors — Chai Molasses, Orange Ginger, and Caramel Vanilla — they’re a flavor enhancer that adds just the right amount of sweetness to your favorite hot beverage. Each sugar cube is made with pure cane sugar and hints of warm spices that will surely enhance the mood for fall weather.

Spiced Apple Hot Toddy Cocktail Mixer

Anthropologie

$20 at Anthropologie

Add a little spice to your afternoon tea and let your tastebuds explore the vibrant flavors of fall with this savory apple toddy mixer. It's perfect for a fall mocktail or splash in a touch of whiskey, rum, or brandy for a warming beverage. Beautifully packaged and flavorful, they make every sip a special moment.

Pumpkin Spice Meringues

Anthropologie

$20 at Anthropologie

Regardless of the season, you won’t need a special occasion to serve these pumpkin spice meringues. Light and airy, these sweet treats are infused with the warm, spicy notes of pumpkin spice, making them a perfect complement to your favorite autumn desserts. They’re elegantly decorated with edible gold luster and made with real pumpkin.

Cocktail Steeping Sachets, Old Fashioned

Anthropologie

$24 at Anthropologie

Craft a perfect Old Fashioned with ease using these Cocktail Steeping Sachets. Each biodegradable sachet is infused with crystallized orange, clove, and molasses flavors, bringing a balanced and aromatic twist to your favorite cocktail. Simply steep in cold water for a deliciously convenient way to enjoy this classic drink at home.

Lailu Luster Bitters Bottle

Anthropologie

$14 at Anthropologie

Sipping bitters may sound old-fashioned, but combined with sparkling water, the botanical ingredients of this aromatic elixir make a delicious digestif. This bitters bottle enhances the flavor of your beverage one drop at a time, so you savor every sip of your Sazerac. With three colors, you’ll be sure to find one that matches your fall decor.

Charbonnel et Walker Ghoulish Ghost Chocolates

Anthropologie

$20 at Anthropologie

Treat yourself to the spooky sweetness of Charbonnel et Walker Ghoulish Ghost Chocolates. Made by the celebrated U.K. chocolatier and once endorsed by Queen Elizabeth II, these ghost-shaped treats combine rich chocolate with a playful Halloween twist. Perfect for gifting or indulging, they bring a touch of royal luxury to your seasonal celebrations.

