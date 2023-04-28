Anthropologie is having a massive Mother's Day sale — 14 best gift ideas from $11
Just in time for Mother's Day, Anthropologie shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on nearly 1,000 gifts that would be perfect for mom.
Take it from someone who has both given and received many a gift from Anthropologie — it's an absolute winner in the present department.
Whether the object of your gifting affection is one for homeware, fashion, beauty or trinkets, Anthropologie is host to hundreds of wishlist-worthy pieces.
Just in time for Mother's Day, Anthro shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on nearly 1,000 gifts that would be perfect for mom. To check out 14 pieces that I personally have my eye on and shop the Mother's Day sale, scroll below.
By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Linen Dress
Compliments, guaranteed. This lightweight linen style is perfect for summer weddings and comes in three colours: Black, white, and yellow.
Waterfall Coupe Glasses
The preferred champagne vessel of 1920s flappers and Old Hollywood starlets, these "stunning" coupe glasses will be beloved in any home.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Buttondown Shirt Dress
If you are looking for your new summer staple, look no further. Anthropologie shoppers call the maxi a "super beautiful dress" and say it's "lighter than it looks."
Glenna Pasta Bowls
Honestly, pretty crockery makes everything better. These "beautiful" bowls are available in two colours: White and pink.
Maeve Seahorse Cardigan Sweater
My coastal grandma dream come true! Shoppers say this seriously cute cardigan is "surprisingly versatile" and "so comfortable."
The Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress
A pretty pick for the summer wedding season, Anthropologie's Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress features a full, pleated skirt for a perfectly vintage feel.
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Coming from someone who avidly collects Anthropologie mugs, I can vouch that they make a great gift. Need a second opinion? Check out the mug's review section for hundreds of five-star opinions.
Wire Flower Chain Necklace
A unique take on your average choker, this art-inspired necklace is crafted from 14k gold-plated brass.
Heidi Serving Set
Beautifully handcarved with twisting handles, this wooden serving set is an elegant addition to your home.
By Anthropologie Plunging V-Neck Smocked Kimono Blouse
This figure-flattering blouse has earned praise from Anthropologie shoppers for being "perfect" for any body type.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Shirt Dress
This top-rated dress is designed with a unique fabric engineered to sculpt as it stretches. It's "so classic and flattering," according to one shopper.
Jeffrey Campbell Dressy Sandals
All dressed up and uninterested in heels? These colourful Jeffrey Campbell slip-on sandals come in four colours to mix and match with your summer wardrobe.
Pearl-Embellished Cellphone Crossbody Bag
This micro crossbody bag is a cute little accessory for when you want to carry the essentials and nothing more.
Glinda Dinner Plate
These stunning glazed glass plates are perfect for family dinners and celebratory dinner parties alike.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.