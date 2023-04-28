Anthropologie is having a massive Mother's Day sale — 14 best gift ideas from $11

I dream, you dream, we all dream of Anthropologie (photos via Anthropologie).

Take it from someone who has both given and received many a gift from Anthropologie — it's an absolute winner in the present department.

Whether the object of your gifting affection is one for homeware, fashion, beauty or trinkets, Anthropologie is host to hundreds of wishlist-worthy pieces.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Anthro shoppers can save up to 30 per cent on nearly 1,000 gifts that would be perfect for mom. To check out 14 pieces that I personally have my eye on and shop the Mother's Day sale, scroll below.

By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Linen Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Compliments, guaranteed. This lightweight linen style is perfect for summer weddings and comes in three colours: Black, white, and yellow.

$144 $180 at Anthropologie

Waterfall Coupe Glasses (photo via Anthropologie)

The preferred champagne vessel of 1920s flappers and Old Hollywood starlets, these "stunning" coupe glasses will be beloved in any home.

$50 $72 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Buttondown Shirt Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

If you are looking for your new summer staple, look no further. Anthropologie shoppers call the maxi a "super beautiful dress" and say it's "lighter than it looks."

$136 $170 at Anthropologie

Glenna Pasta Bowls, Set of 4 (photo via Anthropologie)

Honestly, pretty crockery makes everything better. These "beautiful" bowls are available in two colours: White and pink.

$56 $80 at Anthropologie

Maeve Seahorse Cardigan Sweater (photo via Anthropologie)

My coastal grandma dream come true! Shoppers say this seriously cute cardigan is "surprisingly versatile" and "so comfortable."

$126 $158 at Anthropologie

The Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

A pretty pick for the summer wedding season, Anthropologie's Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress features a full, pleated skirt for a perfectly vintage feel.

$176 $220 at Anthropologie

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug (photo via Anthropologie)

Coming from someone who avidly collects Anthropologie mugs, I can vouch that they make a great gift. Need a second opinion? Check out the mug's review section for hundreds of five-star opinions.

$11 $14 at Anthropologie

Wire Flower Chain Necklace (photo via Anthropologie)

A unique take on your average choker, this art-inspired necklace is crafted from 14k gold-plated brass.

$46 $58 at Anthropologie

Heidi Serving Set (photo via Anthropologie)

Beautifully handcarved with twisting handles, this wooden serving set is an elegant addition to your home.

$22 $32 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Plunging V-Neck Smocked Kimono Blouse (photo via Anthropologie)

This figure-flattering blouse has earned praise from Anthropologie shoppers for being "perfect" for any body type.

$78 $98 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Sleeveless Shirt Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

This top-rated dress is designed with a unique fabric engineered to sculpt as it stretches. It's "so classic and flattering," according to one shopper.

$136 at Anthropologie

Jeffrey Campbell Dressy Sandals (photo via Anthropologie)

All dressed up and uninterested in heels? These colourful Jeffrey Campbell slip-on sandals come in four colours to mix and match with your summer wardrobe.

$104 $130 at Anthropologie

Pearl-Embellished Cellphone Crossbody Bag (photo via Anthropologie)

This micro crossbody bag is a cute little accessory for when you want to carry the essentials and nothing more.

$46 $58 at Anthropologie

Glinda Dinner Plate (photo via Anthropologie)

These stunning glazed glass plates are perfect for family dinners and celebratory dinner parties alike.

$17 $24 at Anthropologie

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.