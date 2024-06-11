Anthropologie shoppers say this dress makes them 'feel so beautiful' — and it's selling fast

This "flattering" dress is selling fast, and it's under $180.

Anthropologie shoppers are absolutely loving this $178 dress — "it's so flattering." (Photos via Anthropologie)

If you're an avid Anthropologie shopper, you know that the bestselling Somerset dress is one of their most iconic styles. Well, I've got news for you — they have another frock that might just give the Somerset a run for its money: Meet The Katerina Button-Front Dress, a.k.a. the maxi dress of your dreams.

Quick Overview The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

If you're on the lookout for a versatile dress that's good quality, flattering and perfect for just about any occasion, then hey, this might be the missing puzzle piece in your closet.

And if you don't believe me, you'll want to see what shoppers have to say about it. They're calling this dress a "good investment" and gushing about how "beautiful" it makes them feel. Intrigued yet? Keep on scrolling to find out more.

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in black. (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

Why you need it

Katerina is one of Anthropologie's bestselling dresses, and the brand has dubbed it a "swoon-worthy" silhouette.

This popular maxi dress features a deep V-neckline, an accentuated ruched waist, puffed sleeves and buttons down the front. Some smaller details include a side zip and side seam pockets.

It's made of cotton with a rayon lining, and it's machine washable, too. As for the length, the standard size measures 53.25 inches, the petite size falls 49.25 inches, and the plus size is 55.25 inches.

It's the perfect dress to either dress up or down for nearly any occasion — wedding, shower, birthday, date night, you name it.

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in cream. (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 120+ reviews

🏆 "I feel so beautiful in this dress!"

Anthropologie shoppers have great things to say about this "flattering" frock.

"I’m in tears…makes me feel so beautiful," raved one shopper.

Two best friends both fell in love with this dress, and one said, "The fit is fantastic," and the "quality is unmatched." "We both felt so, SO good," she added.

"Definitely a good investment," writes another reviewer. They boasted about the quality and confirmed "it's the right length," too.

A third customer said it made them "feel comfortable" and that they "loved the coverage." However, they did point out that "it was very low." They suggested going down a size for "smaller-chested" people.

"It's lined nicely and fits true to size," said another shopper. One thing they noted was that "it is fairly long" and that they'll probably get it hemmed.

Some people also pointed out that the amount of material was "overwhelming," which is something to keep in mind.

The Katerina Button-Front Dress in pink. (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Katerina Button-Front Dress Available in standard, petite & plus $178 at Anthropologie

The final verdict

Looking for a new dress that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe? This one from Anthropologie is an instant classic — you'll reach for it over and over again. It's perfect for so many different occasions, and it's super flattering, too.

Customers are obsessed with it, but some note that it's pretty long if you're on the shorter side, which is something to keep in mind before purchasing. Be sure to order your appropriate sizing (standard, petite or plus).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.