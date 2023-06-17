We bought Anthropologie's 'best-reviewed dress' — here's why we're obsessed

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We got our hands on Anthropologie's highly coveted Somerset Maxi Dress — and it did not disappoint.

Our editors have been loving Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress: Here's why.

💵 Price: $188 CAD/$168 USD.

⭐ Our rating: 5/5.

🛍️ Reasons to buy: The Somerset Maxi Dress is billed as Anthropologie's "best-reviewed dress ever," with hundreds of five-star reviews to back it up.

✋ Reasons to avoid: While beautiful, shoppers note that this dress may require some tweaks in order to find your perfect fit.

The hunt for the perfect maxi dress can be a difficult Goldilocks-like quest for something that's stylish, comfortable and versatile.

In our search to deliver Yahoo Canada readers the best royal looks for less, we came across The Somerset Maxi Dress from Anthropologie. The playful style earned its spot in a round-up of Kate Middleton-inspired dresses and immediately took off.

Since then, thousands of Anthropologie shoppers have been clamouring to get their hands on a Somerset dress — including two of Yahoo Lifestyle Canada's editors.

The Somerset Maxi Dress is Anthropologie's "bestselling" and "best-reviewed dress, ever." The bohemian-inspired retailer has dubbed this versatile look the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants" thanks to it's flattering V-neck design, roomy smocked waist and the fact that it's machine washable (yes, really).

The dress is currently available in petite, regular and plus sizes with several colours and patterns to choose from. For those who aren't a fan of the maxi look, the Somerset collection includes mini dresses, jumpsuits and varying lengths of skirts: Click here to see them all.

Elizabeth Di Filippo, Lifestyle & Features Editor

Wearing the Somerset Maxi Dress from Anthropologie for my baby shower (34 weeks pregnant at the time).

In my pre-pregnancy life, I would have ordered a small (dress size 4/6). However, I ordered a large (12/14) a few months ago, not knowing how big my bump would be. While the dress fit comfortably, I probably could have gotten away with a medium and had the waistband sit above the bump.

After months of living in leggings and sweatshirts, it was so nice to be in a dress that made me feel confident! The (now sold-out) blue and white floral pattern was so feminine and timeless and fit the decor for my son's baby shower perfectly. I received so many compliments about the dress and as a pregnant person, you can never receive too many of those!

The fabric didn't wrinkle throughout the day but didn't feel heavy. The look would be ideal for weddings, baby showers, dinners out, or bachelorette weekends.

Kate Mendonca, Shopping & Lifestyle Editor

Wearing the Somerset dress in white eyelet.

As a 2024 bride planning a destination wedding, I've been on the hunt for a selection of white dresses that I'll be able to wear throughout my week of festivities. Given all the positive reviews I'd seen about the Somerset dress, it was a no-brainer when I found one in white eyelet while shopping secondhand.

I ended up sizing down in this dress, which worked out well because the maxi silhouette and elastic waistband ended up giving it a slightly more tailored look than if I had purchased my usual size small. I definitely plan on bringing it along for my honeymoon, or maybe even wearing it to the courthouse when it comes time to make things official.

What others are saying

The dress has earned a 4.5-star review based on more than 800 customer reviews. Another good sign? Approximately 90 per cent of Anthropologie shoppers said they would recommend this "cute" and "comfy" dress.

"I have worn this dress about five different times and every single time I’ve been complimented," one shopper wrote. "It’s gorgeous and flattering so I’m buying another in black and getting one of the linen version for when I want something a little thicker. It’s a winner."

"This dress is amazing," another said. "Very comfortable and flattering and I love the material. I got it in ivory and it is so beautiful. Worth every penny."

"I ordered this in the brown version and absolutely adore it. I am 5'4 typically size 4/6. I ordered the small and it's perfect," one reviewer wrote. "No hemming needed. A few reviews said the top gapes, but is fine for me and I am a 36C. Now I want this dress in additional colours."

As mentioned above, one of the most common complaints about the dress is the bust area. Some shoppers have said that the top fits large, while others have complained that the top is too small to fit their bust. There is no closure for the V-neck, so if you err on the side of modesty, you might want to add a little button or a stitch for peace of mind.

Verdict

It's easy to see why the Somerset Maxi Dress keeps selling out at Anthropologie. Not only is it beautiful and feminine but it's flattering for most body types and easy to take care of without opting for dry cleaning.

If you're looking for a flirty and feminine floral look for summer, this dress might be for you. However, it's best to follow the size guide and ensure that you're ordering something that will fit and help you feel confident.

