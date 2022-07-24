I bought Anthropologie's 'best-reviewed dress ever' — and it's finally back in stock

Anthropologie's Somerset Dress might be the ultimate summer maxi dress. (Photos via Anthropologie)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The hunt for the perfect summer dress can be a difficult Goldilocks-like quest for something that's stylish, comfortable and versatile.

In our search to deliver Yahoo Canada readers the best royal looks for less, we came across The Somerset Maxi Dress from Anthropologie. The colourful maxi-length look earned its spot in a round-up of Kate Middleton-inspired dresses for summer and the look immediately took off.

Since then, thousands of Anthropologie shoppers have been clamouring to get their hands on a Somerset dress for summer— including me.

For my baby shower, I decided that the Somerset Maxi Dress in Ivory was just the ticket for a look that could accommodate my growing baby bump and still be a part of my postpartum wardrobe.

The Somerset Maxi Dress - Anthropologie

$168 at Anthropologie

Dubbed Anthropologie's "best-reviewed dress ever," sizes for the Somerset are more often than not out of stock — until now.

The retailer just re-stocked the dress in its best-selling blue and white floral pattern (the same version I wore to my baby shower). However, with more than 8,600 Anthropologie shoppers viewing the dress, the clock is ticking for how long the style will stay in stock.

The details

The Somerset Maxi Dress is Anthropologie's "bestselling" and "best-reviewed dress, ever." The bohemian-inspired retailer has dubbed this versatile look the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants" thanks to it's flattering V-neck design, roomy smocked waist and the fact that it's machine washable (yes, really).

The dress is currently available in petite, regular and plus sizes with nine colours and patterns to choose from, as well as a solid colour and linen option. For those who aren't a fan of the maxi look, the Somerset collection includes mini dresses and varying lengths of skirts: Click here to see them all.

Story continues

Anthropologie offers shoppers a tool to help determine sizing in addition to a comprehensive size guide. All you have to do is input your height, weight and the dress size you would typically buy from a long list of retailers.

Wearing the Somerset Maxi Dress from Anthropologie for my baby shower (34 weeks pregnant at the time).

First impressions

In my pre-pregnancy life, I would have ordered a small (dress size 4/6). However, I ordered a large (12/14) a few months ago, not knowing how big my bump would be. While the dress fit comfortably, I probably could have gotten away with a medium and had the waistband sit above the bump.

After months of living in leggings and sweatshirts, it was so nice to be in a dress that made me feel confident! The blue and white floral pattern was so feminine and timeless and fit the decor for my son's baby shower perfectly. I received so many compliments about the dress and as a pregnant person, you can never receive too many of those!

The fabric didn't wrinkle throughout the day but didn't feel heavy. The look would be ideal for summer weddings, baby showers, dinners out, or bachelorette weekends.

Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress in Neutral.

$168 at Anthropologie

What other people are saying

I did my due diligence and read as many customer reviews for the Somerset Maxi as I could find before ordering — both the good and the bad.

The good news is that there are only a handful of "bad" reviews to choose from; the dress has earned a 4.5-star review based on more than 300 customer reviews. Another good sign? Approximately 89 per cent of Anthropologie shoppers said they would recommend this "cute" and "comfy" dress.

"I have worn this dress about five different times and every single time I’ve been complimented," one shopper wrote. "It’s gorgeous and flattering so I’m buying another in black and getting one of the linen version for when I want something a little thicker. It’s a winner."

The Somerset Maxi Dress in Medium Pink (Photo via Anthropologie)

$168 at Anthropologie

"This dress is amazing," another said. "Very comfortable and flattering and I love the material. I got it in Ivory (the blue floral dress), and it is so beautiful. Worth every penny.

"I ordered this in the brown version and absolutely adore it. I am 5'4 typically size 4/6. I ordered the small and it's perfect," one reviewer wrote. "No hemming needed. A few reviews said the top gapes, but is fine for me and I am a 36C. Now I want this dress in additional colours."

As mentioned above, one of the most common complaints about the dress is the bust area. Some shoppers have said that the top fits large, while others have complained that the top is too small to fit their bust. There is no closure for the V-neck, so if you err on the side of modesty, you might want to add a little button or a stitch for peace of mind.

Verdict

It's easy to see why the Somerset Maxi Dress keeps selling out at Anthropologie. Not only is it beautiful and feminine but it's flattering for most body types and easy to take care of without opting for dry cleaning.

If you're looking for a flirty and feminine floral look for summer, this dress might be for you. However, it's best to follow the size guide and ensure that you're ordering something that will fit and help you feel confident.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.