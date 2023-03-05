10K people are currently viewing this 'universally flattering' Anthropologie dress

Give your spring wardrobe a refresh with this "universally flattering" Somerset Maxi Dress (photos via Anthropologie).

If you're a regular Yahoo Canada reader, you'll know we have a particular affinity for Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress.

A cult-favourite among Anthropologie shoppers, the "universally flattering" dress has become one of the retailer's most sought-after styles, earning the approval of thousands of shoppers and one of our very own Yahoo Canada editors.

As a response to its internet virality, Anthropologie's Somerset collection has expanded beyond its hero product to include more than 20 styles, with jumpsuits, skirts and pants among the highlights (see them all here).

To shop the collection and check out the dress that won over our editor's heart in its new spring 2023 print, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress in coral (photo via Anthropologie)

$168 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress is the retailer's "bestselling" and "best reviewed dress, ever." The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.

The cotton dress is available in petite, regular and plus sizes — and comes in an array of colour, print, fabric and length options.

'Universally flattering'

Despite persistent snow and sub-zero temperatures, Anthropologie shoppers are already snatching up sizes and styles of the spring dress, dubbing it the season's "dream dress."

"Such a great cut!" writes one reviewer. "Universally flattering on so many body types. Sizing is a bit flexible as well."

It's the "best dress," lauds another. The Somerset is "so comfortable and beautiful," they write. "It hides the problem areas and accentuates the parts you want outlined."

The Somerset Maxi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

$168 at Anthropologie

A third shopper, who owns the maxi in three colours, calls it "pretty much perfect."

"It's comfortable, feminine, well-made, looks beautiful and even has pockets," they write. "I get compliments every time I wear [it]. It's also convenient because it can be dressed up or down and it works as well for the office as it might for dinner or brunch. I would own this in every pattern and colour if I could."

While the dress has racked up rave reviews, some note the Somerset uses a lot of fabric, overwhelming small frames.

"I [felt] frumpy in it," writes one shopper, noting that it runs large.

To shop highlights from Anthropologie's Somerset Collection, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Embroidered Edition in navy (photo via Anthropologie)

$180 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Jumpsuit in chartreuse (photo via Anthropologie)

$168 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Pull-On Pants (photo via Anthropologie)

$98 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Dress in neutral (photo via Anthropologie)

$140 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Skirt: Faux Leather Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

$120 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Eyelet Mini Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

$160 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Dress: Faux Leather Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

$160 at Anthropologie

