1,300 people are currently viewing this 'flattering' Anthropologie skirt — here's why

If there's one thing you can reach for on repeat during the year, it's a maxi skirt. Polished, feminine and effortless, a maxi skirt is a reliable wardrobe staple you can dress up or down to match any occasion.

As far as maxi skirts go, Anthropologie reviewers say you can't go wrong with the retailer's Somerset style. A spinoff of its bestselling maxi dress, the skirt has been described as "very flattering" and "so comfortable" by reviewers. To treat yourself to something new this spring and take home the "perfect" skirt, scroll below.

The details

Anthropologie's Somerset collection is among the retailer's "bestselling" and "best reviewed."

The line's hero maxi dress has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.

In its spring/summer 2023 lineup, shoppers can find new prints of the maxi skirt, including two fun floral designs. Thanks to its flattering and flowy silhouette, reviewers call the skirt their "new favourite" article of clothing.

'You will love this skirt'

Like its maxi dress predecessor, the Somerset skirt has been described as "perfect" for "year-round" wear and "so comfortable" by reviewers.

Shoppers promise if you love the original Somerset, "you will love this skirt."

It's the maxi skirt "of my dreams," lauds one reviewer. The material is "lightweight with nice movement and flow," they say. Plus, the tiered effect "makes this skirt very flattering and elongating."

It's "absolutely perfect" and "can be dressed up or down," writes another. "[You] can never go wrong with anything Somerset — [it's] definitely worth your purchase."

Despite an average rating of 4.3 stars, some reviewers note the skirt "runs large" and warn it may be "overwhelming on petites."

To shop skirts from Anthropologie's Somerset Collection, click here or scroll below.

