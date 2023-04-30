MUST-HAVES:

I just flew across the country — 4 travel essentials I'm glad I packed

From a quilted jacket to packing cubes.

1,300 people are currently viewing this 'flattering' Anthropologie skirt — here's why

Anthropologie reviewers say this skirt is "very flattering" — and it's perfect for spring.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
split screen of woman wearing pink tank top and pink floral anthropologie the somerset maxi skirt, woman wearing black maxi skirt and sandals
Shoppers promise if you love the original Somerset, "you will love this skirt." (Photos via Anthropologie)

If there's one thing you can reach for on repeat during the year, it's a maxi skirt. Polished, feminine and effortless, a maxi skirt is a reliable wardrobe staple you can dress up or down to match any occasion.

As far as maxi skirts go, Anthropologie reviewers say you can't go wrong with the retailer's Somerset style. A spinoff of its bestselling maxi dress, the skirt has been described as "very flattering" and "so comfortable" by reviewers. To treat yourself to something new this spring and take home the "perfect" skirt, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Skirt

model wearing black boots, striped shirt, grey blazer and The Somerset Maxi Skirt in navy (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt in navy (photo via Anthropologie)

$130 at Anthropologie

The details

Anthropologie's Somerset collection is among the retailer's "bestselling" and "best reviewed."

The line's hero maxi dress has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.

In its spring/summer 2023 lineup, shoppers can find new prints of the maxi skirt, including two fun floral designs. Thanks to its flattering and flowy silhouette, reviewers call the skirt their "new favourite" article of clothing.

model wearing green hat, white tank top, floral The Somerset Maxi Skirt in blue motif (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt in blue motif (photo via Anthropologie)

$130 at Anthropologie

'You will love this skirt'

Like its maxi dress predecessor, the Somerset skirt has been described as "perfect" for "year-round" wear and "so comfortable" by reviewers.

Shoppers promise if you love the original Somerset, "you will love this skirt."

It's the maxi skirt "of my dreams," lauds one reviewer. The material is "lightweight with nice movement and flow," they say. Plus, the tiered effect "makes this skirt very flattering and elongating."

plus size model in white tank top and The Somerset Maxi Skirt in black (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt in black (photo via Anthropologie)

$130 at Anthropologie

It's "absolutely perfect" and "can be dressed up or down," writes another. "[You] can never go wrong with anything Somerset — [it's] definitely worth your purchase."

Despite an average rating of 4.3 stars, some reviewers note the skirt "runs large" and warn it may be "overwhelming on petites."

To shop skirts from Anthropologie's Somerset Collection, click here or scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Skirt

model wearing red boots and white sweater with red and pink floral The Somerset Maxi Skirt in red motif (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt in red motif (photo via Anthropologie)

$90 $148 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Skirt: Cutwork Edition

woman in denim skirt and white The Somerset Mini Skirt: Cutwork Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Mini Skirt: Cutwork Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

$130 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Skirt

model in white vest, sandals and The Somerset Maxi Skirt in moss (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt in moss (photo via Anthropologie)

$130 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Maxi Skirt: Faux Leather Edition

brunette woman in brown tank top and white The Somerset Maxi Skirt: Faux Leather Edition in white (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Skirt: Faux Leather Edition in white (photo via Anthropologie)

$100 $148 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Skirt: Faux Leather Edition

model wearing bucket hat, white t-shirt and light mauve The Somerset Mini Skirt: Faux Leather Edition (photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Mini Skirt: Faux Leather Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

$120 at Anthropologie

