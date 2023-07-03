Anthropologie's long weekend sale just got even better! Save an extra 40% on 1000s of already-reduced items

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've rounded up the best deals from the Anthropologie sale.

Save an extra 40% on sale styles this weekend at Anthropologie. Images via Anthropologie.

Is your summer wardrobe in need of an update? If so, you're not going to want to miss out on Anthropologie's huge long weekend sale that's still going strong post-Canada Day — and ahead of the Fourth of July.

The retailer's sale section is filled with tons of fresh finds not only for your closet, but also for your home — and they're all an extra 40 per cent off until July 4. Just add your favourite sale items to cart, and the discount is automatically applied.

Whether you're headed on vacation or are sticking around closer to home, you'll find styles to refresh your summer style. To help inspire your next shopping trip, scroll through to find some of the best sale finds at Anthropologie, and shop them before they're gone.

Maeve Asymmetrical Wrap Shirt Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

Want a fresh take on the little black dress? This midi dress has an asymmetric hemline and a collared neckline

$60 $200 at Anthropologie

Sunday in Brooklyn Strapless Tunic Blouse. Image via Anthropologie.

Pair this tunic top with white trousers for a chic summer look, or throw it on over a swimsuit as a fun alternative to a cover-up.

$36 $108 at Anthropologie

Maeve Puffy Knotted Sandals. Image via Anthropologie.

For a grown-up take on flip-flops, look to these chic sandals, which are made from genuine leather and have a unique puffy design.

$36 $90 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Notched Tank. Image via Anthropologie.

This lightweight top is great for layering, with shoppers calling it the "perfect summer tank."

$12 $44 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Linen Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

Available in sizes 00 to 26, this linen dress is a great choice for any special occasion this summer.

$60 $200 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Sanja Scrunch One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Anthropologie.

This eye-catching swimsuit has a strappy open back, plus sweet bow detailing for added style points.

$36 $138 at Anthropologie

Vista Wine Glasses, Set of 4. Image via Anthropologie.

These handcrafted wine glasses add the perfect elegant touch to your summer dinner parties.

$21 $62 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Slim Corset Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

According to reviewers, this dress has a "beautiful silhouette," with a "nice stretch to it so it's body hugging but you still feel held in."

$60 $180 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Knee-Tuck Pants. Image via Anthropologie.

These patterned pants bring a beachy, tropical feel to any casual outfit — ideal for summer.

$48 $158 at Anthropologie

Forever That Girl Ruffled Eyelet Top. Image via Anthropologie.

Pair this delicate lace top with jeans or shorts for a look you can wear all season long.

$42 $140 at Anthropologie

Maeve Strappy Sandals. Image via Anthropologie.

Shoppers love the dainty straps and floral print of these sandals, but recommend you size up for the best fit.

$30 $80 at Anthropologie

Mark D. Sikes Pillow. Image via Anthropologie.

With a patchwork-inspired print, this throw pillow brings a pop of colour to any room in your home.

$36 $98 at Anthropologie

