Anthropologie is having a massive 40% off summer sale — but only until tomorrow!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As a shopping editor and clothing addict, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing, especially when they have a sale on.
Until end of day tomorrow (July 28), Anthropologie shoppers can save 40 per cent off on select clothing, shoes and accessories in this category via the retailer's Pre-August Flash Sale.
To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as sizes sell out notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 11 top picks from the limited-time event, scroll below.
By Anthropologie Linen Wrap Mini Dress
This figure-flattering linen wrap dress is available in two colours: white and orange and petite, standard and plus sizes.
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Front Maxi Dress
Perfect for summer outings, the office, weddings and beyond, this ruched maxi dress is available in sizes 00 to 14.
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse
Hello, colour! Breathe new life into your hot weather wardrobe with this eye-catching cutwork blouse.
Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie Shorts
Give your summer wardrobe an immediate and eye-catching upgrade with these adorable floral shorts by designer Sarah Campbell.
Pilcro Ruched Ribbed Halter
A true seasonal staple: This ruched ribbed halter top is available in five colours, including white, pink and green.
Maeve Halter Slim Mini Dress
We are style-crushing on this open-back mini dress for summer. The ultra-adorable style is available in three prints and sizes XXS to XL.
Payal Jain Sheer Coverup Maxi Dress
Finally jetting off to that luxe beach vacation you've been dreaming of? Make sure to pack this sheer printed cover-up before you do!
Farm Rio Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit
The cutest swimsuit we ever did see: This toucan-printed one-piece will ensure you're the belle of the ball at the beach.
Angel Alarcon Strappy Heels
These cotton candy-pink kitten heels feature a leather insole and upper and have a wearable one-inch heel height. Pink not your colour? Shop the heels in brown, white and green.
Hutch V-Neck Jumpsuit
Tired of summer dresses? Try this elegant V-neck jumpsuit on for size the next time you're painting the town red.
Paige Leenah High-Rise Flare Jeans
You heard it here first: Every woman should own a white pair of jeans. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can score a pair of Paige high-rise jeans for 40 per cent off.
