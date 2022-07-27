SUMMER FASHION:

This cute Amazon summer dress is only $31 — and shoppers are obsessed

See why this affordable frock is trending.

Anthropologie is having a massive 40% off summer sale — but only until tomorrow!

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
anthropologie models, anthropologie, model in floral shorts and white shirt, model in pink floral mini dress, model in white linen dress, model in black top and white jeans, model in black printed maxi dress
For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can save 40 per cent off on select clothing, shoes and accessories (Photos via Anthropologie)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a shopping editor and clothing addict, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing, especially when they have a sale on.

Until end of day tomorrow (July 28), Anthropologie shoppers can save 40 per cent off on select clothing, shoes and accessories in this category via the retailer's Pre-August Flash Sale.

To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as sizes sell out notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 11 top picks from the limited-time event, scroll below.

By Anthropologie Linen Wrap Mini Dress

plus size model with pink bag and white sleeveless By Anthropologie Linen Wrap Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie Linen Wrap Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This figure-flattering linen wrap dress is available in two colours: white and orange and petite, standard and plus sizes.

$96 $160 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Front Maxi Dress

model in black and white pattern By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Front Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Front Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Perfect for summer outings, the office, weddings and beyond, this ruched maxi dress is available in sizes 00 to 14.

$102 $170 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse

model wearing blue jeans and orange-red blouse, By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse (Photo via Anthropologie)
By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse (Photo via Anthropologie)

Hello, colour! Breathe new life into your hot weather wardrobe with this eye-catching cutwork blouse.

$89 $148 at Anthropologie

Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie Shorts

model in white shirt and floral shorts, Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie Shorts (Photo via Anthropologie)
Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie Shorts (Photo via Anthropologie)

Give your summer wardrobe an immediate and eye-catching upgrade with these adorable floral shorts by designer Sarah Campbell.

$72 $120 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Ruched Ribbed Halter

blonde model in bucket hat and black Pilcro Ruched Ribbed Halter (Photo via Anthropologie)
Pilcro Ruched Ribbed Halter (Photo via Anthropologie)

A true seasonal staple: This ruched ribbed halter top is available in five colours, including white, pink and green.

$35 $58 at Anthropologie

Maeve Halter Slim Mini Dress

black model with braids wearing orange and blue floral Maeve Halter Slim Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Maeve Halter Slim Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

We are style-crushing on this open-back mini dress for summer. The ultra-adorable style is available in three prints and sizes XXS to XL.

$84 $140 at Anthropologie

Payal Jain Sheer Coverup Maxi Dress

model wearing sunglasses and black and white pattern Payal Jain Sheer Coverup Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
Payal Jain Sheer Coverup Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Finally jetting off to that luxe beach vacation you've been dreaming of? Make sure to pack this sheer printed cover-up before you do!

$131 $218 at Anthropologie

Farm Rio Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit

model on beach in striped sun hat and Farm Rio Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)
Farm Rio Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

The cutest swimsuit we ever did see: This toucan-printed one-piece will ensure you're the belle of the ball at the beach.

$111 $185 at Anthropologie

Angel Alarcon Strappy Heels

model sitting in pink romper and pink heels, Angel Alarcon Strappy Heels (Photo via Anthropologie)
Angel Alarcon Strappy Heels (Photo via Anthropologie)

These cotton candy-pink kitten heels feature a leather insole and upper and have a wearable one-inch heel height. Pink not your colour? Shop the heels in brown, white and green.

$90 $150 at Anthropologie

Hutch V-Neck Jumpsuit

model in pink and brown floral Hutch V-Neck Jumpsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)
Hutch V-Neck Jumpsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

Tired of summer dresses? Try this elegant V-neck jumpsuit on for size the next time you're painting the town red.

$108 $180 at Anthropologie

Paige Leenah High-Rise Flare Jeans

model in black tank top and white jeans, Paige Leenah High-Rise Flare Jeans (Photo via Anthropologie)
Paige Leenah High-Rise Flare Jeans (Photo via Anthropologie)

You heard it here first: Every woman should own a white pair of jeans. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can score a pair of Paige high-rise jeans for 40 per cent off.

$137 $229 at Anthropologie

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories