Anthropologie is having a massive 40% off summer sale — but only until tomorrow!

For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can save 40 per cent off on select clothing, shoes and accessories (Photos via Anthropologie)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a shopping editor and clothing addict, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing, especially when they have a sale on.

Until end of day tomorrow (July 28), Anthropologie shoppers can save 40 per cent off on select clothing, shoes and accessories in this category via the retailer's Pre-August Flash Sale.

To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as sizes sell out notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 11 top picks from the limited-time event, scroll below.

By Anthropologie Linen Wrap Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This figure-flattering linen wrap dress is available in two colours: white and orange and petite, standard and plus sizes.

$96 $160 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruched Front Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Perfect for summer outings, the office, weddings and beyond, this ruched maxi dress is available in sizes 00 to 14.

$102 $170 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse (Photo via Anthropologie)

Hello, colour! Breathe new life into your hot weather wardrobe with this eye-catching cutwork blouse.

$89 $148 at Anthropologie

Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie Shorts (Photo via Anthropologie)

Give your summer wardrobe an immediate and eye-catching upgrade with these adorable floral shorts by designer Sarah Campbell.

$72 $120 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Ruched Ribbed Halter (Photo via Anthropologie)

A true seasonal staple: This ruched ribbed halter top is available in five colours, including white, pink and green.

$35 $58 at Anthropologie

Maeve Halter Slim Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

We are style-crushing on this open-back mini dress for summer. The ultra-adorable style is available in three prints and sizes XXS to XL.

$84 $140 at Anthropologie

Payal Jain Sheer Coverup Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Finally jetting off to that luxe beach vacation you've been dreaming of? Make sure to pack this sheer printed cover-up before you do!

Story continues

$131 $218 at Anthropologie

Farm Rio Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

The cutest swimsuit we ever did see: This toucan-printed one-piece will ensure you're the belle of the ball at the beach.

$111 $185 at Anthropologie

Angel Alarcon Strappy Heels (Photo via Anthropologie)

These cotton candy-pink kitten heels feature a leather insole and upper and have a wearable one-inch heel height. Pink not your colour? Shop the heels in brown, white and green.

$90 $150 at Anthropologie

Hutch V-Neck Jumpsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

Tired of summer dresses? Try this elegant V-neck jumpsuit on for size the next time you're painting the town red.

$108 $180 at Anthropologie

Paige Leenah High-Rise Flare Jeans (Photo via Anthropologie)

You heard it here first: Every woman should own a white pair of jeans. Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can score a pair of Paige high-rise jeans for 40 per cent off.

$137 $229 at Anthropologie

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.